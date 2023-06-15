Photos: First Look At FOOTLOOSE At The Public Theater of San Antonio

Only a few shows left for the fan-favorite musical Footloose at The Public Theater of San Antonio ! The show's closing performance is Sunday, June 25. See photos from the production.

This high-energy musical is filled with 80's pop classics like: "The Girl Gets Around," "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let’s Hear It for the Boy," "Almost Paradise," and the title song "Footloose!" The musical is based on the original screenplay for the motion picture, Footloose by Dean Pitchford. The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with a Tony®-nominated score by Tom Snow, and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. The production opens on June 9 and runs through June 25, 2023. The production is led by Director Laura Michelle Wolfe Hoadley with music direction by Jaime Ramirez, and choreography by Tanesha Payne.

Footloose centers on Ren and his mother after moving from Chicago to a small farming town, making the inevitable adjustment at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12). They are available online at Click Here, by phone at (210) 733-7258. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Box Office Coordinator, David Piwarski at boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.