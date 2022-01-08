Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overtime Theatre Appoints Jade Esteban Estrada as Artistic Director

The San Antonio-based writer, actor, and director is now the creative head of the Overtime Theatre's season.

Jan. 8, 2022  
Overtime Theatre Appoints Jade Esteban Estrada as Artistic Director

According to outinsa.com, writer, actor, and director Jade Esteban Estrada was named artistic director of the Overtime Theatre on January 6th. Estrada, who graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, has performed in a variety of theatrical experiences, including film, television, burlesque, stand-up comedy, and one-man shows. After the November resignation of William Razavi, the board of directors at Overtime Theatre

He has directed and choreographed in upwards of twenty countries, taught acting classes, and wrote for local news publication. Estrada was the co-editor of the San Antonio Sentinel, as well as the author of the Glitter Political column in the San Antonio Current. In his successful one-man shows, he frequently portrays historically gay people. They include Icons: The Lesbian and Gay History of the World, Vol. 1. which subsequently gave rise to two sequels, Gay Christian, Gay Muslim, Gay Jew; Pico de Gallo; and A Lullaby for Ryan: The History of HIV/AIDS in America.

Estrada staged three burlesque plays at the Overtime Theatre, including Sinderella and the Glass Zipper; Madame X: A Burlesque Fantasy; and How Burlesque Saved Christmas. His other burlesque works include takes on Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, The Masque of the Red Death, and The Nutcracker. Overtime Theatre's managing director, Nicole Erwin, names his "bold choices" as a main contributing factor to his appointment as the new artistic director.

To read more about the theatre, click here.


