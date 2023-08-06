NALAC Fund for the Arts and Flamboyan Arts Fund Present Awards to Sixteen Puerto Rico-Based Artists

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced the 2023 grant awards for the Flamboyan Artist Fellowship. Sixteen Puerto Rico-based artists will receive grants of $5,000 to support artist creativity and cultural preservation. The awards are made possible through a partnership between the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) grant program and the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

“We are so excited to announce these awards in partnership with the Flamboyan Arts Fund. Our collective goal is to amplify support for Puerto Rican artists, empower artists' creativity, and inspire new and unique artworks,” says María López De León, NALAC CEO and president.

The Flamboyan Artist Fellowship grants aim to support artists living and working in Puerto Rico, recognizing excellence in creative works, and nurturing creative and professional development. The 2023 awards recognize the production of work that will be created and presented by sixteen artists living and working in Puerto Rico and supports efforts to contribute to the restoration and sustainability of artistic and cultural practices.

“At the Flamboyan Arts Fund, we believe that arts and culture are an essential part of Puerto Rican society, which is why we support all facets of this ecosystem to ensure it continues to flourish. Since 2019, this collaboration has granted $300,000 to benefit 56 multidisciplinary and diverse artists so they can continue creating their artistic endeavors and transforming communities on the island. We are thankful to NALAC for this partnership that has helped us bring more opportunities to Puerto Rican artists,” says Carlos Rodríguez Silvestre, executive director of the Flamboyan Foundation in Puerto Rico.

The 2023 award cycle marks the third year of partnership between the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. Visit the NALAC Website to learn more about the 2023 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) awards.

The NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) is made possible with significant support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Ford Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Surdna Foundation, Walder Foundation, and the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

2023 Flamboyan Artist Fellowship Awards

Cathy Vigo, Interdisciplinary (San Juan, P.R.)

Croziers Pottery, Interdisciplinary (San Juan, P.R.)

Edwin J Muñiz Marrero, Interdisciplinary (San Juan, P.R.)

Jorge Gonzalez, Theatre, non-musical (Carolina, P.R.)

La Damiselas de Sylvia, Music (San Juan, P.R.)

Marisol Plard Narváez, Interdisciplinary (San Juan, P.R.)

Nicole Cecilia Delgado/La Impresora, Interdisciplinary (Isabela, P.R.)

Nirvania Quesada, Arts Administrator (San Juan, P.R.)

Patricia L. Muniz Ruiz, Dance (San Juan, P.R.)

Pedro Roberto Vélez Rodríguez, Visual Arts (Bayamon, P.R.)

Sarabel Santos Negrón, Visual Arts (Bayamon, P.R.)

Tara Rodríguez Besosa, Interdisciplinary (San Juan, P.R.)

Tony Cruz Pabón, Visual Arts (San Juan, P.R.)

Viviana Calderón, Presenting & Multidisciplinary Works (Cidra, P.R.)

William Ortiz, Music (Toa Alta, P.R.)

Xavier David Ortiz Torres, Literature (Barranquitas, P.R.)

About NALAC

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) is the nation's premier nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to the promotion, advancement, development, and cultivation of the Latino arts field. For more information about NALAC and its programs, please visit www.nalac.org.

About Flamboyan Arts Fund

Flamboyan Arts Fund is a partnership between Flamboyan Foundation, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family, and the Broadway musical Hamilton to preserve, amplify, and sustain the arts in Puerto Rico. Since Hurricane María devastated the island last year, many artists and arts organizations like museums, theaters, arts education programs, and music venues are at risk of cutting back services or closing. The fund supports all facets of the arts community, including music, theater, visual arts, dance, literature, and youth arts education to ensure that the arts and culture continue to flourish during the rebuilding of Puerto Rico.

Photo Credit: Patricia Muñiz , 2023 NFA Flamboyan Grantee