Magik Theatre Presents JUNIE B. JONES, May 6-June 12

This world-renowned children's book star is coming to life on stage. Magik Theatre proudly presents a never-before-seen production to premiere in the Alamo City -Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder from May 6 to June 12, 2022 at Magik Theatre in Hemisfair, 420 S. Alamo. The production will be adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory, based on the hit book series written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus.

Artistic Associate, Rosa Gardner, stars as Junie B. the toothless wonder that adventures through the first grade. Watch the story unfold as we see Junie B. face the trials of her age group and handle them the best way she knows how - with boundless energy, unbridled imagination, and buckets of enthusiasm. One of Junie B. Jones's top front teeth is loose! Only Junie B. is not that thrilled about this development because what if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? And even worse - what's all this tooth fairy business? Experience the child-like wonder Junie B. undergoes as she maneuvers through yet another big life change. The feisty and fun-loving character will bring laughter and smiles to audiences of all ages.

The production is approximately one-hour and recommended for ages 5 and up. Kids under 2 are free.

This performance is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts."

Performance times vary. Programs and dates are subject to change.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Military Appreciation Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Active or retired members of the military with I.D. pay $11.50 (Reg. $26.50) per ticket for their entire party.

Pay What You Wish:

Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 5:00 pm

Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:30 am

Purchases are only available at the door on the day of the show. Our way of giving back to the community and providing an opportunity for families to experience live theater with a donation of any amount.

American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted Performance: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theatre community's primary sign language interpreter, will be available during this performance for patrons that require ASL as their primary form of communication.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:30 am

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming environment for people who are on the autism spectrum or may have sensory sensitivities. The integrity of the performance remains the same, while production elements are modified to accommodate individuals with sensory needs allowing families and friends of those with autism or other disabilities the opportunity to enjoy an authentic performance experience together.

Tickets are now on sale at MagikTheatre.org. Single tickets are on sale now for $25 per adult and children $20 for ages 3 to 17, educators, military, students and seniors. Children under 2 must sit on an adult's lap. If a child under 2 uses a seat, even a car or booster seat, the patron must pay for a general-admission ticket. Group rates are offered to parties of ten or more people. For questions and further inquiries contact tickets@magiktheatre.org

Due to recent news, Bexar County is considered to be at the LOW community level for Covid-19. Because of this, we are offering two performance experience options to our patrons. As a patron, you have the ability to choose a mask-required performance or a highly recommended but not required performance experience.

Below you will find the list of performances that will continue to be a mask-mandated performance -

Saturday, May 7 at 5 pm

Saturday, May 14 at 5 pm

Saturday, May 28 at 5 pm

Sunday, May 22 at 3 pm

Friday, June 3 at 10:30 am

Wednesday, June 8 at 10:30 am

Please visit HERE for current safety protocols.