BEETLEJUICE, HADESTOWN, And More Announced for Broadway In El Paso 2024-25 Season

Nederlander National Markets and El Paso Live have announce the exciting 2024/2025 Broadway In El Paso season, including 5 shows direct from Broadway.

The 24/25 Season includes the El Paso premiere of BEETLEJUICE, the Broadway smash hit musical comedy based on the iconic Tim Burton film. Also premiering is TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock featuring many of her beloved songs, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time.

The 24/25 season will include CHICAGO, Broadway's longest-running musical that has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years. Lastly, closing out the season is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN, a haunting and hopeful love story for the ages.

Broadway In El Paso is delighted to bring back a 5-show season with a four-performance minimum including Friday Evening, Saturday Matinee, Saturday Evening and Sunday Matinee. “We are thrilled to continue the expansion of the Broadway In El Paso series which proved to be a great success in growing theatre audiences and inspiring local community support,” said Jack Meyer the Vice President of Programming at Nederlander Producing Company of America, Inc. “The desire for arts in El Paso has given us the ability to book top caliber shows direct from Broadway.” Jose Garcia the President & CEO of Destination El Paso says "Bringing in popular Broadway titles to the market significantly boosts our local economy, as people from near and far are willing to travel to see these shows. The economic impact of these shows extends beyond ticket sales, as visitors are contributing to the overall growth of our local economy."

Broadway In El Paso 2024-2025 Season Performance Dates

BEETLEJUICE

November 26 – December 1, 2024, 8 performances

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

December 20-22, 2024, 4 performances

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

February 28 – March 2, 2025, 4 performances

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

March 21-23, 2025, 4 performances

HADESTOWN

April 17-19, 2025, 4 performances

New this season, Broadway In El Paso launches its official website, BroadwayInElPaso.com as the dedicated site for all Broadway series shows. Current subscribers can renew online through Account Manager, and new subscribers can visit BroadwayInElPaso.com to purchase their packages! Benefits of becoming a subscriber are many, including guaranteeing seats year after year to the hottest shows, options on upgrading seats, additional special ticket offers, a dedicated team to assist and make subscribing an easy process, discounted parking at the Convention Center Parking Garage and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the public.

TICKETING INFORMATION

The full package including all five shows starts as low as $215.00 (plus applicable fees). Individual show tickets will be announced as each engagement approaches. Groups of 10 or more can save by emailing our Groups Sales team at Groups@NederlanderNatlMkts.com or by phone at 877-690-2929.

Broadway In El Paso's official ticketing partner is Ticketmaster and we remind patrons to purchase tickets online at these official websites, BroadwayInElPaso.com, www.elpasolive.com/broadway and ticketmaster.com. Exercise caution to guard against fraud or broker sites

