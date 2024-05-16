BEETLEJUICE, HADESTOWN, And More Announced for Broadway In El Paso 2024-25 Season

The season will also include engagements of Pretty Woman: The Musical, Chicago and Tina- The Tina Turner Musical.

Nederlander National Markets and El Paso Live have  announce the  exciting 2024/2025 Broadway In El Paso season, including 5 shows direct from Broadway.

The 24/25  Season includes the El Paso premiere of BEETLEJUICE, the Broadway smash hit musical comedy based on  the iconic Tim Burton film. Also premiering is TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the triumphant story of the Queen of Rock featuring many of her beloved songs, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL based on  one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time.

The 24/25 season will include CHICAGO,  Broadway's longest-running musical that has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years. Lastly, closing  out the season is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, HADESTOWN, a haunting and  hopeful love story for the ages.  

Broadway In El Paso is delighted to bring back a 5-show season with a four-performance minimum including Friday Evening, Saturday Matinee, Saturday Evening and Sunday Matinee. “We are thrilled to  continue the expansion of the Broadway In El Paso series which proved to be a great success in growing theatre audiences and inspiring local community support,” said Jack Meyer the Vice President of  Programming at Nederlander Producing Company of America, Inc. “The desire for arts in El Paso has  given us the ability to book top caliber shows direct from Broadway.” Jose Garcia the President & CEO of  Destination El Paso says "Bringing in popular Broadway titles to the market significantly boosts our local  economy, as people from near and far are willing to travel to see these shows. The economic impact of  these shows extends beyond ticket sales, as visitors are contributing to the overall growth of our local  economy." 

Broadway In El Paso 2024-2025 Season Performance Dates 

BEETLEJUICE 

November 26 – December 1, 2024, 8 performances 

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL  

December 20-22, 2024, 4 performances 

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

February 28 – March 2, 2025, 4 performances 

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL 

March 21-23, 2025, 4 performances 

HADESTOWN 

April 17-19, 2025, 4 performances 

New this season, Broadway In El Paso launches its official website, BroadwayInElPaso.com as the  dedicated site for all Broadway series shows. Current subscribers can renew online through Account  Manager, and new subscribers can visit BroadwayInElPaso.com to purchase their packages! Benefits of  becoming a subscriber are many, including guaranteeing seats year after year to the hottest shows,  options on upgrading seats, additional special ticket offers, a dedicated team to assist and make  subscribing an easy process, discounted parking at the Convention Center Parking Garage and the chance  to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the public. 

TICKETING INFORMATION 

The full package including all five shows starts as low as $215.00 (plus applicable fees). Individual  show tickets will be announced as each engagement approaches. Groups of 10 or more can save by emailing our Groups Sales team at Groups@NederlanderNatlMkts.com or by phone at 877-690-2929.  

Broadway In El Paso's official ticketing partner is Ticketmaster and we remind patrons to purchase  tickets online at these official websites, BroadwayInElPaso.com, www.elpasolive.com/broadway and ticketmaster.com. Exercise caution to guard against fraud or broker sites




