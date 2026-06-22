Jeff Arcuri to Return to The Tobin Center for One-Night-Only Stand-Up Show
The San Antonio show will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall, with tickets starting at $48.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome back comedian Jeff Arcuri for an evening of stand-up, bringing one of comedy's fastest-rising stars to San Antonio. This exciting show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on March 17, 2027, at 7:30 PM.
Tobin Member Pre-Sale begins Wednesday, June 24. Tickets will go on sale on June 25 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $48.
As seen on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His debut comedy special Nice To Meet You premieres on Netflix in July 2026.
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