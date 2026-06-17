AUDAZ X: A DECADE OF FAMILIA to Launch Teatro Audaz San Antonio's 10th Season

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Teatro Audaz San Antonio has announced its 10th Anniversary Season, Audaz X: A Decade of Familia, with a new residency partnership; three mainstage productions and an SNL-inspired comedy series, marking a major milestone for the award-winning Latinx theatre company and signaling an exciting new chapter in its continued growth.

This landmark season celebrates ten years of fearless storytelling rooted in community, resilience, and the elevation of underrepresented voices, all while continuing to find home in every corazón reached. Audaz X honors the journey that built this familia and looks ahead with a renewed commitment to bold, community-centered storytelling and the development of San Antonio artists.

“Audaz X stands as both a celebration and a call to action, highlighting the importance of continued investment in Latinx theatre, community storytelling, and the company's future growth, including expanded programming, its new residency, and long-term sustainability efforts,” said Laura T. Garza, Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director of Teatro Audaz.

SEASONAL RESIDENCY PARTNERSHIP WITH SAY SÍ

This milestone season marks a significant evolution for Teatro Audaz through a seasonal residency partnership with SAY Sí at its 1310 S. Brazos St. campus.

For the first time in its history, Teatro Audaz will house its office, rehearsal, storage, and performance spaces under one roof, a major step forward in strengthening operations, artistic collaboration, and long-term sustainability.

“Having all of our work in one place, even for this season, is a meaningful step forward for our company,” said Garza. “This partnership with SAY Sí allows us to operate more intentionally, deepen our community connections, and continue building the kind of artistic home our artists and audiences deserve.”

2026 MAINSTAGE SEASON

Teatro Audaz will continue its commitment to developing new Latinx and underrepresented voices featuring three mainstage productions. These original works were selected with Teatro's “familia” theme in mind and are all regional or San Antonio premieres.

Audaz to the MAXX: Sketchy Nights in San Antonio – This is comedy without limits. This is storytelling without fear.

This ain't your abuela's theatre! It's fast, fearless, and Audaz to the MAXX – where bold comedy meets cabaret flair, local flavor, and sharp commentary. This monthly sketch comedy series blends SNL-style energy with puro San Anto flavor. Season 2 launches June 24, with additional performances throughout the summer and fall.

Performance dates: June 24, July 29, Sept. 30, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (lobby opens at 6:30 p.m.) Tickets can be found here. General admission: $20, VIP: $35. Students/Military/Seniors/Educators (must present ID at the door).

Con Mis Manos: Everyone's Familia, written by Misael Martinez and directed by Jillian Campos

July 9–19, 2026 (Education Night: July 9)

“Con Mis Manos,” written by Misael Martinez, is a bilingual production about how a Hispanic family comes to grips with their mother dying from cancer. Set in Deep South Texas, the drama centers around the Gutierrez family, and follows David as he looks back at his father's way of handling his wife's illness. “With these hands, your Papi can fix anything,” Con Mis Manos is a powerful work centered on identity, heritage, and the stories we carry.

Performance Dates:

EDUCATION NIGHT: Thursday, July 9, 2026 - 7:30PM

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Friday, July 10, 2026 - 7:30PM

TEATRO PA' TODOS: Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 7:30PM

MATINEE: Sunday, July 12, 2026 - 2:30PM

ASL NIGHT: Thursday, July 16, 2026 - 7:30PM

Friday, July 17, 2026 - 7:30PM

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - 7:30PM

CLOSING MATINEE: Sunday, July 19, 2026 - 2:30PM

Tickets are available here, general admission: $35.

Aye No! A Modern Gay Fairy Tale, written by Liz Coronado-Castillo and directed by Laura T. Garza

August 27 – September 6, 2026

Aye, No! is a play by Chicana writer Liz Coronado-Castillo that explores themes of sexual identity, cultural collision, and family acceptance in a small border town. The story follows Alicia, a young woman who returns home from college to visit her family in a small Texas border town. She brings along her friend, Cathy, intending to introduce her to her family.

Performance Dates:

EDUCATION NIGHT: Thursday, August 27, 2026 -7:30PM

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Friday, August 28, 2026 -7:30PM

TEATRO PA' TODOS: Saturday, August 29, 2026 - 7:30PM

MATINEE: Sunday, August 30, 2026 - 2:30PM

Thursday, September 3, 2026 - 7:30PM

ASL NIGHT: Friday, September 4, 2026 - 7:30PM

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - 7:30PM

CLOSING MATINEE: Sunday, September 6, 2026 - 2:30PM

Tickets are available here, general admission: $35.

Esperanza Rising, written by Alvaro Saar Rios and directed by AnaLisa Leos

December 16–22, 2026 (Education Night: Dec. 16)

Adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from Pam Muñoz Ryan's novel, "Esperanza Rising" is the story of a Mexican pampered landowner's daughter who is suddenly forced to start over at the bottom as a migrant farmworker in the United States during the Great Depression.

Performance Dates:

EDUCATION NIGHT: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 - 7:30PM

OPENING NIGHT RECEPTION: Thursday, December 17, 2026 - 7:30PM

TEATRO PA' TODOS: Friday, December 18, 2026 - 7:30PM

ASL NIGHT: Saturday, December 19, 2026 - 7:30PM

MATINEE: Sunday, December 20, 2026 - 2:30PM

Monday, December 21, 2026 - 7:30PM

Tuesday, December 22, 2026 - 7:30PM

Tickets are available here, general admission: $35.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

Teatro Audaz's season also includes youth and community engagement initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to cultivating the next generation of artists:

Camp Viva Broadway Summer Camp + Showcase (June 14–20, 2026)

Student Performance Showcase (June 20, 2026 from 2:00PM-4:00PM) “Novio Boy” written by Gary Soto and directed by Isa de la Cerda and Briana Morales.

Join Teatro Audaz as they celebrate the incredible work of Camp Viva Broadway students and the next generation of storytellers. When ninth-grader Rudy lands a date with Patricia, an older eleventh-grade girl, he suddenly finds himself scrambling for money, confidence, and the right words to say. With plenty of advice from friends and family, Rudy embarks on a journey filled with laughter, awkward moments, and valuable lessons about growing up.

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