Cast Set for WEST SIDE STORY San Antonio Broadway Theatre
Regina Morales-Urencio and Ben Cottrill lead the cast at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
San Antonio Broadway Theatre has revealed the cast of its production of West Side Story, coming to The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts for three performances on June 24, 25, and 26. Directed by Julio Catano-Yee, this fresh new production will bring Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's timeless masterpiece to life with a dynamic cast of local and high school, college and professional performers.
One of the most beloved musicals ever written, West Side Story reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet amid the rival street gangs of New York City's Upper West Side. Featuring iconic songs including "Tonight," "Maria," "America," and "Somewhere," the musical remains a powerful story of love, hope, and division that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.
The cast includes: Regina Morales-Urencio (Maria), Ben Cottrill (Tony), Danica Feig (Anita), Wyatt Easton (Riff), Everett McCrary (Bernardo), Nina Gonzalez (Rosalia), Dallas Fuller (Action), Gavino Garcia (Chino), Jillian Jones (Consuelo/Dance Captain), Sophia Townstead (Anybodys), Sander Wilson (A-Rab), Jaxon Pounds (Baby John), Sebastian Peña (Diesel), Donovan Newton (Big Deal), Samantha Bell (Graziella), Clara Sankey (Velma/Somewhere Soloist), Emery Haggerty (Clarice), Addi Pounds (Minnie), Charli Yowell (Pauline), Madeline Tijerina (Teresita), Francesca Santos (Francisca), Mia Lynn Vazquez (Bebesita), Manuel Morales (Pepe), Nico Gonzalez (Federico), Aiden Isbell (Anxious), and Colin Swanson (Toro), Kahlee Moore (Doc), Travis Haglund (Glad Hand/Lt. Shrank) and Isaac Lujan (Officer Krupke).
West Side Story will perform June 24-26 at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater inside The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased through the Tobin Center Box Office or online.
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