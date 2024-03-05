Interview: Laura Garza And Chris Munoz of I-DJ at Teatro Audaz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I got to sit down with Laura Garza, the director of the upcoming show, I-DJ, at Teatro Audaz March 7-March 17. Joining her was actor Chris Munoz, who plays Warren Peace in the show. Their passion and commitment to the themes and story of this play was inspiring and exciting!

Here is a look at our conversation:

Laura, what do you want your audiences to know about Teatro Audaz?

We are going into our eighth season now. We work very hard to bring stories, like this, that too often go untold. For the community, for the artists that are underserved and underrepresented. We were founded and created by myself and two of my colleagues because we want to bring these stories to light and to the forefront. Not just the stories but the artists who tell the stories. We want to cultivate this community of artists and have a home for them, give them a platform to tell that story. Over the last eight years, that is who we’ve become and what we do well. It’s been a beautiful thing to watch our community come together and feel seen and connected. And feel like they have a true voice coming through. They don’t just play characters; they’re telling a truth--something they can actually relate to. It’s so important for artists, like Chris, to feel seen. So often people get ignored and overlooked. Especially people of color, minorities--the “others,” have for too long been overlooked, stepped over and put aside. This is why eight years ago, we created this company. We are Teatro Audaz. We are bold, fearless, audacious theatre. These are the stories we like to bring to the stage and to the community. We like to serve artists like Chris and others. Representation matters. All day, everyday. And that is why we do what we do.

Chris, Teatro Audaz’s mission statement and core values seem to be such an important part of what they do. Can you speak to the collaborative and inclusive atmosphere there?

Yes! It definitely feels like that. Coming up learning about theatre you sort of get a sense that in the professional world, only certain people will have a say in the creative process. That actors won’t get to have a say, but it’s definitely not like that at Teatro Audaz. It feels like a community, and at the end of the day it really does feel like we’re a team. We are an ensemble and a well-oiled machine. There are many days where Laura will look at me and say, “what do you think?” Or she’ll tell me, “Chris, I want you to take a risk; I want you to try something.” A lot of the times she’ll stick with what I’ve done because we have a strong trust and respect for each other. She’s able to trust me as an actor to take risks and to do new things, and we’re able to form the show together.

Laura, can you tell me about your collaboration with Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva?

About a year and a half ago, the women that run their organization introduced themselves to me. They loved our work and were real fans of what we do. They reached out a few seasons ago with an idea. They wanted us to collaborate and produce this show, and they would sponsor it with a grant they had received. They support my work, not only as a Latina, but also as a woman. Women supporting women--that was really inspiring and uplifting to me! Our collaboration with I-DJ has been almost a year in the making, and now here we are! I’m so glad this was the show they wanted us to do because it really feels like it was meant to be.

Chris, tell me about your journey as an actor.

This is my first time working with any professional theatre company. I’ve been acting since 7th grade, but it wasn’t until recently that I started looking into more avenues of how I could pursue it more professionally. Working with Teatro Audaz is giving me a behind the scenes look of what professional theatre can look like outside of the high school and college settings.

Chris, how has this experience been compared with your high school and college experiences?

They are a little bit similar. I was fortunate with my high school experience at Legacy of Educational Excellence because I was taught by an amazing teacher, named Jennifer Alcala. She gave us an astounding education and really set us up for success. For example, we learned that “if you’re on time, you’re late. If you’re late, you’re fired. If you’re early, you’re on time.” Practicing my time management is better because of what I learned from her, and she helped me learn how to juggle my personal life with being involved in a show. I’ve found my experience working with Teatro Audaz very similar to what I’m already doing now because of what she taught us in high school. I could go on and on about what she taught us and how much we learned from her.

Chris, Tell me about I-DJ.

The show is about Warren Peace who is telling his life story, and you would think that he would tell it in chronological order, but that’s not the case. He actually tells his story through music and through songs--through this playlist that he’s created throughout his life. So, as you watch the show, you notice that every song that plays pops up a new memory of his life, a new sequence in his life and that propels him to tell the story. I can give you a little hint: there are a couple of songs he uses by the Carpenters that lead him into a sequence of a memory. There’s a Maria Conchita Alonzo song where he talks about the love of his life. Some songs lead him into memories that he doesn’t want to think about. The whole story is controlled by DJ Silent, who is the second character in the play. I love the way it’s told and the way it was written by Greg Barrios. The songs and lyrics really add this other layer to it, so that you as the audience can really feel what Warren and DJ Silent are feeling. I fell in love with so many of the songs, some of them I had never heard of before this play. I use these songs to help propel me into each new scene.

Chris, how big is the cast? Is it just the two of you?

It is. It is just me and Dominique Williams, who plays DJ Silent, working together. Warren Peace and DJ Silent are a team. We have great moments of rapport between us. DJ Silent is the one controlling the playlist throughout the show.

Chris, how has this process differed from other shows you’ve done?

When I started acting, I was always the funny, supportive character. I was never the lead character, or a character that I related to like this. There was a moment where I almost declined this role because I was going through some things at the time. But then I wondered, "when am I ever going to get a role like this ever again? A role that relates to me as a young queer Latino. When is that ever gonna come up again? There'll be many Moon Over Buffalos and there will always be Neil Simon plays, but when am I ever going to do a show like this?" So, I sat Laura down, and said, “yes. I want to do this show because an opportunity like this doesn’t come up.” This is the first time I’ve ever felt so connected to a role and a script. That’s why it feels so different from other roles. I’ve always been Chris playing a character. Now, I'm Chris being Chris.

Laura, how has this process differed from other shows you’ve done?

For me, this show has been quite a task. It was written by the incomparable Gregg Barrios, the legendary playwright from San Antonio. I did get to meet him before his passing when he reached out to me just after I graduated from Texas State. He wanted me to direct a show of his called, Hard Candy. I got to sit down with him for breakfast tacos at this hole-in-the-wall place on the south side. He is very eccentric, and he can talk your ear off. It was pretty cool to meet him, and I was very excited about the opportunity to direct one of his shows. That opportunity never came to fruition, but when I sat down to read this script, I felt a little unworthy. I thought, “can I direct this show?” This play is from a gay Latino man’s perspective. But then I thought, “yes, I absolutely can” because this is not just that story; it’s a story of the perspective of the community that is unseen and unheard. I knew I had Chris’ perspective and that of my wonderful team, including my colleague and close friend, Abe Ramirez, who wrote his thesis on this very script. Together, I knew we could sit down and talk it through. I really wanted to do it justice and pay homage to Greg Barrios. This is sort of our love letter to him. We’re giving it our own Teatro Audaz flair, like we do with every show. That’s what we do. It was daunting at first, but I took it on with everything I had. I’m never going to take anything on without giving it my full commitment and my full heart. I am honored to bring this story to life.

Laura, how is Teatro Audaz’s approach to I-DJ from past productions?

This script is told from the perspective of Warren Peace. Everybody reads it that way. Greg Barrios writes in a very specific way, and it’s intricate. You really have to read the clues and go back and really see what it’s saying. Our approach is that this is told from the perspective of DJ Silent. It’s his love letter to Warren Peace, his mentor. That’s the approach we’re taking on it, and it lets us take on a different flavor of it.

Laura, What do you hope people take away from this show?

Part of the theme of this show is that if God is the DJ, and life is the dance floor, then you-every single person-are the music. And you are unique in your own self. You get to choose what everybody gets to hear. That’s beautiful in and of itself. That’s enough. That’s enough. And that's our message.

I know I can’t wait to go out and see this unique production! The link to buy tickets is below, and space is limited, so race to get your tickets now! Again it runs March 7-17, and you won’t want to miss it!

Photos credit: Teatro Audaz

Graphic Design: Geoffrey Douglas









