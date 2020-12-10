HANUKKAH LIGHTS IN THE BIG SKY Live Virtual Reading Announced at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre presents Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky, by Buffy Sedlachek, and directed by Melanie Gladstone. This production will air live via YouTube on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:30pm.

When a brick is thrown at a menorah set in a child's window for Hanukkah, community leaders of all faiths come together to help spread a message of tolerance and peace. With the help of school children, 10,000 families display menorahs in their windows for Christmas in solidarity. Based on true events that occurred in Billings, Montana in 1993, this family play, an original script commissioned by Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, is perfect for ages 6 & up.

Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky features the talents of: Amelia Becker, CURTIS BEECH, Margaux Berwitt, Jack Burns, Eric Clausell, Susan Gault, Martin Goldsmith, Evie Merrill, Thea Ramirez, J. Simmons, Jennifer Torrence, and Lissa Valentine.

This event will be FREE on December 19, 2020 at 7:30pm with donations gladly accepted. To watch the performance you may join by visiting www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by following the link to YouTube (https://youtu.be/k2_FxOfNUmU) For questions or more information you can call our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

Tacoma Little Theatre will be offering a selection of holiday programming during the month of December. Be sure to check out A Minidoka Christmas on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7:30pm, and Washington Irving's Old Christmas on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 7:30pm. For more details and a complete calendar of December programming, visit www.tacomalittletheatre.com.