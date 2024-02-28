Granbury Theatre Company Reveals 2024 Children's Series

Granbury Theatre Academy has announced its 2024 Children's Series at the historic Granbury Opera House.

The Children's Series will include four productions this year:

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (May 3)

Disney’s The Lion King KIDS (May 4-5)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR (July 19-28)

Anastasia: Youth Edition (November 22-24)

All tickets are $15 for The Lion King KIDS and $20 for The Little Mermaid JR and Anastasia. Online and box office processing fees apply.

The Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream is free for admission to the single evening performance, but donations are welcome.

Sponsors for the series are Granbury Optimist Club, First National Bank of Granbury, Merry Jayne’s Sweets, Hood County News and The Hyde Law Firm.

Additional information is available on the Granbury Theatre Company website at www.granburytheatrecompany.org/childrens-series.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.