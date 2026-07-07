Lisa Morales with David Hidalgo and John Doe to Perform at Tobin Center

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The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will present an intimate evening of songwriting and storytelling as Black Box Live at The Tobin Center presents Lisa Morales with special guests David Hidalgo of Los Lobos and John Doe of X. This exciting show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater on October 18, at 7 PM.

Black Box Live at The Tobin Center presents an intimate evening of masterful songwriting and storytelling, featuring Lisa Morales and special guests David Hidalgo (of Los Lobos) and John Doe (of X), two pioneering icons of the 70's/80's Southern California music scene. This uniquely up-close setting invites audiences to hear the music in its purest form, stripped down, deeply personal, and powerfully resonant.

Lisa Morales brings her genre-blending sound rooted in Mexican heritage, soul, folk, blues, and Americana. A fixture of the Texas music scene, she first gained recognition as one-half of the beloved duo Sisters Morales, a staple across the Southwest from the '80s through the early 2000s. Praised by Rolling Stone as “one of the most multifaceted artists to watch,” Morales continues to craft songs rich with emotion and authenticity.

David Hidalgo, best known as a founding member of Los Lobos, brings a deeply expressive, genre-spanning sound shaped by rock, folk, and Mexican-American influences. A celebrated multi-instrumentalist, Hidalgo has also collaborated with legendary artists including Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Bonnie Raitt, and Dolly Parton, earning a reputation as one of music's most respected collaborators.

John Doe, co-founder of X, is celebrated for his raw, narrative-driven songwriting and decades-spanning influence as both a solo artist and collaborator. Blending punk roots with Americana and folk traditions, his songs are known for their vivid characters, emotional honesty, and enduring impact.

Together, these acclaimed artists create an unforgettable night of songs and stories, shared just feet away.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on July 10 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $73.

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