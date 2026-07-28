Tobin Center to Host Holiday Art Market and River Parade Viewing Party

NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. Sign Up

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off the holiday season with two festive community events Thanksgiving weekend: a free Holiday River Parade Viewing Party on Friday, November 27, followed by the annual Holiday Art Market on Saturday, November 28.

The Holiday Art Market will take place Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing more than 80 local artists and artisan vendors together for a festive day of shopping and holiday fun. Guests can browse unique, handcrafted goods, including home décor, gourmet treats, accessories, one-of-a-kind gifts, and more—making it the perfect opportunity to shop local and check everyone off their holiday shopping list.

The family-friendly event will also feature photos with Santa, mechanical reindeer, reindeer lawn games, festive food and drinks, holiday music, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Vendor applications are now open for local artists, makers, and artisans interested in participating in this year's Holiday Art Market. Vendors are invited to showcase their unique, handcrafted goods and help the community shop local this holiday season. Link to application.

The holiday festivities begin the evening before with a free Holiday River Parade Viewing Party on Friday, November 27, celebrating the 45th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade. Guests are invited to enjoy the parade from the Tobin Center's Plaza, along with festive treats, convenient parking in the Tobin Center Parking Garage, clean restrooms, and a fun evening for the whole family.

The Holiday River Parade Viewing Party schedule includes:

5 p.m. — Plaza Opens

6 p.m. — Parade Begins

7 p.m. — Lighting of the River Walk

8 p.m. — Event Ends

Tobin Center members can also enjoy special reserved seating for the parade. Current members can RSVP by emailing members@tobincenter.org.

Whether you're kicking off the holiday season by watching the River Parade from the Tobin's Plaza or shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts at the Holiday Art Market, the Tobin Center invites the community to celebrate the holidays with family, friends, and neighbors in downtown San Antonio.

For more information about the Holiday Art Market, vendor applications, and upcoming holiday events, visit tobincenter.org.

Love Theater in San Antonio? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more San Antonio Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming