Jackie Venson To Perform At Tobin Center

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The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is set to welcome celebrated guitarist, singer-songwriter, and Austin native Jackie Venson for an electrifying evening of blues, rock, soul, and pop. Renowned for her blazing guitar work, captivating stage presence, and fearless musical exploration, Venson has become one of Texas' most compelling contemporary artists. This exciting show is scheduled for a one-night-only performance in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Austin native Jackie Venson is a genre-bending multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter heralded by Rolling Stone as an "artist to watch" and by Forbes as an "Austin legend in the making."

A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Venson transitioned from classical piano to electric guitar in 2011, quickly establishing herself as one of the most formidable guitarists of her generation. Her music is a high-energy fusion of blues rock, soul, and electro-funk, as often augmented by her DJ alter-ego, jackie the robot. Rolling Stone adds that Venson is "steering away from familiar Southern blues-funk tropes, Venson copped a bit of Prince’s sexy synth swagger, a welcome addition that kept the music sounding fresh. Another element she’s borrowed from Prince is a sense of casual virtuosity."

Venson’s career is marked by a prolific output of five studio albums and six live recordings, including her acclaimed taping for Austin City Limits. She has shared stages with a diverse array of icons, from Gary Clark Jr. and Melissa Etheridge to Alanis Morissette and Lainey Wilson. Known for her technical precision and "smoky, gorgeous voice," Venson continues to redefine the modern guitar hero by integrating live looping and synthesizers into her soulful, guitar-driven anthems.

The performance will take place on November 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office located at 100 Auditorium Circle, 78205. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $48.

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