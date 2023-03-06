Cast And Creative Team Announced For THE PAJAMA GAME At The Public Theater of San Antonio

This spring, The Pajama Game will play in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas. This classic musical is based on the post-world war novel, 7 1/2 Cents by Richard Bissell, with a book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell, and music and lyrics by Jerry Ross and Richard Adler. The production opens on March 31 and runs until April 23, 2023. The production is led by Director Diana Wyenn, with music direction by Jaime Ramirez, and choreography by Kellie Hodges.

Set in 1953, The Pajama Game is a musical with favorite songs like "Hernando's Hideaway" and "Steam Heat." The production focuses on a garment worker's union in Iowa, negotiating a raise for its members at the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory. New lovers find themselves on opposite sides of the labor dispute throughout the negotiations. As a strike looms, everyone is fighting passionately for what they believe in: in work and in love. Nearly seventy years after its debut, this production's bold new approach takes a fresh look at the characters and the laughs and tells a story of organized labor that continues to shape our nation today.

Director Diana Wyenn adds more about her vision for the direction for the production: "Directing The Pajama Game, an older musical for contemporary audiences, is an exciting challenge. While culture has changed and evolved since its debut, we still have to protest for worker's rights and against sexism, misogyny, and racism. This is what makes re-investigating this musical theatre classic vital for me; offering up the fun of the original and uncovering with the team the ways we can highlight how society has progressed and where there is still significant room in our country for reflection and growth. We are looking forward to sharing this vibrant revival with San Antonio!" Paige Berry, who portrayed the role of Gladys in the last production at the theater adds, "I am looking forward to re-visiting this role from a whole new and different perspective thanks to Diana's vision. It will be a challenge, and I am excited to do the work!"

The cast includes GRANT BRYAN* as Sid Soroken, ALYX IRENE GONZALES as Babe Williams, IVAN ORTEGA as Hines, ISIDRO MEDINA III as Prez, PAIGE BERRY as Gladys, John Perez as Mr. Hasler/Pop, DEBRA ELANA as Mabel, DEVON MORENO as Joe, KURT WILKINSON as Max/Ensemble, BRIANNA RESENDEZ as Mae/Ensemble, MICHAEL PARISI as First Helper/Steam Heat/Ensemble, and JOSHUA COOK as Second Helper/Steam Heat/Ensemble. Additional ensemble includes AMY MIRELES DE LA ROSA, PAMELA J. SHARKEY, JILLIAN SAINZ, and HEATHER HOOTEN.

The creative team includes DIANA WYENN as Director, STACEY HAWKING as Associate Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, KELLIE HODGES as Choreographer, JEREMY WHITTINGTON as Scenic Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting and Sound Designer, and RACHAEL LORENZETTI as Costume Designer.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: Two hours and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Show themes: Centering on the union activism of the 1950s, this production recognizes the sexism, misogyny, and racism of that time and will address the issues throughout the production.

Events in Celebration of The Pajama Game

Opening Night - Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Community Engagement Night - Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7 p.m.

After Words (Post-show Conversation) - Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

After Words (Post-show Conversation) - Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Relaxed Performance - Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. (For more information on Relaxed Performances, click here)

Community Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Ticket link for The Pajama Game, click here. Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/season-2022-2023, by phone at (210) 733-7258. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Box Office Coordinator, David Piwarski at boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.