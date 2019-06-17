BWW Review: SINK, FLORIDA, SINK. at The Cellar Theater

The World Premiere of SINK, FLORIDA, SINK. makes a splash at The Public Theater of San Antonio. Written by David L. Kimple this fascinating new production explores where our loyalties lie and how far we are willing to go to stay true to what we know. As well as entertaining, SINK, FLORIDA, SINK. raises thought provoking questions such as the role we play in our community and our commitment to that role. This show also educates about disaster awareness and explores the rationality of those who decide to stay in the place they love despite all odds.

Performed in the Public's Cellar Theater, the intimate space provided the perfect backdrop for such a powerfully intimate show. A sea of dim lights in hues of blue welcomed audience members as they took their seats. Set pieces littered not just the stage but every inch of the theater, immediately plunging the audience into the devastating aftermath of a Florida town ravaged by hurricane after hurricane. The sound and lights of the waves against the shore and the actor's interactions with their environment made this performance so real and a truly immersive experience. It was as if you could taste the salt water, and feel the rain pelting on your skin.

The Director, Shannon Ivey, made excellent use of the space in her visionary staging and direction of this production. Not a single part of the stage was left unexplored, causing the audience forget they were watching a show altogether.

Across the board the acting was strong. This small cast did wonders in portraying complicated relationships through dialogue that was honest and deep. A true standout was Robby Vance's admirable portrayal of the layered character of Greg. All of the actor's made their character's desires clear and distinct allowing the tension in the final act to build to a shocking conclusion.

Support a new and exciting work that will leave you talking long after the final curtain. SINK, FLORIDA, SINK. plays at the Public's Cellar Theater (800 West Ashby Place) now until June 30, 2019. Performances are at 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday and at 2 pm on Sundays. For tickets and more information visit the theatre's website.

PHOTO CREDIT: Siggi Ragnar





Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories