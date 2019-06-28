BWW Review: DON'T BLAME THE CAR at The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio

DON'T BLAME THE CAR! cruises into The Classic Theatre of San Antonio for one wekeend only! This one-man show is written and performed by none other than the legendary Jaston Williams.

With a career spanning over forty years, Jaston Williams is an accomplished actor and playwright whose hard work has earned him the L.A. Drama-Logue Award and the Texas Medal of The Arts, just to name a few. Known all over the U.S for his Greater Tuna plays which he co-wrote and co-acted in with Joe Sears, Williams is a celebrated master of the arts.

A true Texan through and through, Williams immediately captured the audience's attention with his charismatic charm and sense of humor. The set was rightfully simple and displayed the array of props that would be used throughout the show to embellish the stories he told. From cowboys with dynamite to non-traditional driving lessons, Williams' use of imagery and comedic timing did wonders to tell one tale after another. One felt as if they had witnessed first hand the stories he told, he painted the pictures so vividly. All of this resulted in one hilarious evening with a truly expert storyteller and artistic genius



Don't take my word for it! Go see Jaston Williams work his comedic magic in DON'T BLAME THE CAR! now playing at the Classic Theatre of San Antonio until June 30th, 2019. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 7 pm, with performances at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Whether you are a long-time fan or new to his work you'll love all that this show has to offer. Hurry and get your tickets by visiting the theatre's website.





