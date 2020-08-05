BWW Feature: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST CAST REUNION at The Woodlawn Theatre

The reunion will be held via Zoom on August 7th at 7pm.

During a time where we must be apart because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodlawn Theatre is bringing their performers to you with virtual Cast Reunions! First up is the Cast Reunion of the 2019 production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This one-night only event will be held via Zoom on August 7th at 7pm. It will be hosted by Christopher Rodriguez and feature Chris Fuglestad (The Beast), Elise Lopez (Mrs. Potts), and Nick DeGraw (Lumiere). The cast will answer questions, discuss their characters, give a virtual live performance, and show behind-the-scenes footage of what was involved in bringing the Disney classic to life! Tickets are just $5 per household and proceeds go towards the Woodlawn Theatre and the Woodlawn Theatre Academy. To register for this special opportunity check out this link. For upcoming Cast Reunions and other information about the Woodlawn, visit their website.

PHOTO CREDIT: Siggi Ragnar

