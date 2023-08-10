Agarita Reveals 6th Season of Performances

These performances are always bilingual, free and open to all.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Agarita, an innovative chamber ensemble dedicated to producing bold, collaborative musical events, is excited to announce their 6th concert season with six unique performances, inspiring art and music for the community, through the collaboration of local and International Artists. These performances are always bilingual, free and open to all.


Agarita kicks off its 2023-2024 season on September 2nd, with members of the Grammy award-winning Parker Quartet, including violinist Daniel Chong, "one of the most exciting and versatile musicians of his generation" and violist Jessica Bodner, described by the New York Times as a "soulful soloist." In the spring of 2024, Agarita will bring back acclaimed Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas to the San Antonio Botanical Garden on February 24th and welcome Colombian award-winning cellist Santiago Cañón Valencia to the Carver Community Cultural Center on April 27th.


Continuing with their dedication to the community, Agarita will offer its free mobile, open air Humble Hall performances to all 10 council districts throughout San Antonio. This community initiative brings live, world-class, innovative musical performances to San Antonio while eliminating the risk, time, and expense of traveling to a concert hall or venue.


Through Agarita Inspires!, Agarita has plans to also visit more than 35 schools and institutions such as the San Antonio Children's Hospital, Haven for Hope, and juvenile detention centers. This initiative provides innovative music education to thousands of Bexar County students and residents.


Throughout these last five years, Agarita, whose mission is to offer a new way to experience classical and contemporary music, has performed in front of more than 27,000 audience members, providing 128 concerts at 86 venues and collaborating with 35 artists and groups.


"It is our dream to continue to have Agarita impact the lives of the community through inspiring music and art for the next five years," said Agarita co-founder Marisa Bushman. "Thanks to the community's support, we have exceeded all of our expectations. Whether it be in schools with 'Agarita Inspires!', at a park with our Humble Hall, or collaborating with artists at a community concert, we are making a lasting impact in our community."


These performances are generously supported by donors in the Agarita Family<Click Here>. A grand new addition to the family is the San Antonio Area Foundation, which will support Agarita's general operating expenses, with an average of $15,000 annually through 2025 as part of its 2023 Responsive Grant.


"In addition to contributions received by our generous donors, we are extremely grateful for the Area Foundation Grant that allows us to continue providing quality performances to the community for free," said Agarita co-founder Marisa Bushman.

AGARITA'S 2023-2024 SEASON

Agarita + Members of the Grammy-Winning Parker Quartet

Daniel Chong, Violin

Jessica Bodner, Viola

UIW Diane Bennack Concert Hall

September 2nd at 7:30 p.m.


Agarita at the Motherhouse Chapel

Chapel of the Incarnate Word

October 21st at 7:30 p.m.


Agarita + The Public Theater of San Antonio

Russell Rogers Theater

January 27th at 7:30 p.m.


Agarita + Acclaimed Guitarist, Pablo Sáinz Villegas

The Betty Kelso Center at San Antonio Botanical Garden

February 24th at 7:30 p.m.


Agarita + Colombian Award-Winning Cellist, Santiago Cañón Valencia

Carver Community Cultural Center

April 27th at 7:30 p.m.


Agarita + The Witte

Dawson Family Hall at The Witte

June 18th at 7:30 p.m.


*Performances and dates are subject to change.
 




