A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to The Public Theater Of San Antonio

A distant heir to a family fortune, Monty sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder... while falling in love! Non-stop laughs will see the doomed heirs meet their end in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder runs January 31-February 23,2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Cast

  • Miss Shingle- Natalie Buster
  • Sibella Hallward- Emily Evans
  • Phoebe D'Ysquith- Mary Malaney*
  • The D'Ysquith Family- Andy Meyers
  • Woman 1- Beth Erwin
  • Woman 2 / Sibella u/s- Ashley R Markgraf
  • Woman 3 / Phoebe u/s-Olivia Yokers
  • Man 1 / Monty u/s- Grant Bryan*
  • Man 2- Jacob Crisp
  • Man 3 / The D'Ysquith Family u/s- Brian Hodges
  • Montague "Monty" Navarro- Chaz Ingraham*
  • Woman 1 u/s- Sara Brookes
  • Swing- Bobby Tschoepe
  • Swing- Maddie Scheihing

Creatives

  • Director: Tim Hedgepeth
  • Music Director: Jane Haas
  • Choreographer: Paige Berry
  • Stage Manager: Sondra Gervasi*
  • Assistant Stage Manager: Sean Edward Salazar*
  • Set Design: Sandra Lopez
  • Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem
  • Sound Design: Jesse Worley
  • Costume Design: Elisa Bierschenk
  • Prop Master: Richard C. Solis

* Member Actor's Equity Association

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder runs January 31-February 23, 2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.




