A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to The Public Theater Of San Antonio
A distant heir to a family fortune, Monty sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder... while falling in love! Non-stop laughs will see the doomed heirs meet their end in the most creative and side-splitting ways.
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder runs January 31-February 23,2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.
Cast
- Miss Shingle- Natalie Buster
- Sibella Hallward- Emily Evans
- Phoebe D'Ysquith- Mary Malaney*
- The D'Ysquith Family- Andy Meyers
- Woman 1- Beth Erwin
- Woman 2 / Sibella u/s- Ashley R Markgraf
- Woman 3 / Phoebe u/s-Olivia Yokers
- Man 1 / Monty u/s- Grant Bryan*
- Man 2- Jacob Crisp
- Man 3 / The D'Ysquith Family u/s- Brian Hodges
- Montague "Monty" Navarro- Chaz Ingraham*
- Woman 1 u/s- Sara Brookes
- Swing- Bobby Tschoepe
- Swing- Maddie Scheihing
Creatives
- Director: Tim Hedgepeth
- Music Director: Jane Haas
- Choreographer: Paige Berry
- Stage Manager: Sondra Gervasi*
- Assistant Stage Manager: Sean Edward Salazar*
- Set Design: Sandra Lopez
- Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem
- Sound Design: Jesse Worley
- Costume Design: Elisa Bierschenk
- Prop Master: Richard C. Solis
* Member Actor's Equity Association
