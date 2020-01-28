A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to The Public Theater Of San Antonio

A distant heir to a family fortune, Monty sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm... and a dash of murder... while falling in love! Non-stop laughs will see the doomed heirs meet their end in the most creative and side-splitting ways.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder runs January 31-February 23,2020 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Cast

Miss Shingle- Natalie Buster

Sibella Hallward- Emily Evans

Phoebe D'Ysquith- Mary Malaney*

The D'Ysquith Family- Andy Meyers

Woman 1- Beth Erwin

Woman 2 / Sibella u/s- Ashley R Markgraf

Woman 3 / Phoebe u/s-Olivia Yokers

Man 1 / Monty u/s- Grant Bryan*

Man 2- Jacob Crisp

Man 3 / The D'Ysquith Family u/s- Brian Hodges

Montague "Monty" Navarro- Chaz Ingraham*

Woman 1 u/s- Sara Brookes

Swing- Bobby Tschoepe

Swing- Maddie Scheihing

Creatives

Director: Tim Hedgepeth

Music Director: Jane Haas

Choreographer: Paige Berry

Stage Manager: Sondra Gervasi*

Assistant Stage Manager: Sean Edward Salazar*

Set Design: Sandra Lopez

Light Design: Dan "Doc" Heggem

Sound Design: Jesse Worley

Costume Design: Elisa Bierschenk

Prop Master: Richard C. Solis

* Member Actor's Equity Association

