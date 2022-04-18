Ziegfeld Theater Presents THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

The Ziegfeld Theater will present The Pirates of Penzance. This production is presented with amazing aerial elements and is flipped upside down by gender swapping every role.

The Pirates of Penzance is a comic opera in two acts, with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert.

At the turn of the century in a world separated by sky, cresting the clouds fly the notorious sky pirates, setting the sky's ablaze with their cutting edge technology. A band of fearless-flyers from many mountain tops and valleys makes up this clock-work crew led by a charming Captain and true Pirate King. Vastly different are the humans on the ground. Living in a foggy seaport town on the side of a steep mountain, a town with all the pomp and circumstance of a well rehearsed symphony.. A place where every day is a Sunday. "

The story concerns Frederic, who, having completed his 21st year, is released from his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates. He meets the daughters of Major-General Stanley, including Mabel, and the two young people fall instantly in love. Frederic soon learns, however, that he was born on the 29th of February, and so, technically, he has a birthday only once each leap year. His indenture specifies that he remain apprenticed to the pirates until his "twenty-first birthday", meaning that he must serve for another 63 years. Bound by his own sense of duty, Frederic's only solace is that Mabel agrees to wait for him faithfully.

The Pirates of Penzance is directed by Rebecca Jeane Knowles and choreographed by Dylan Floyd Panter with music direction by Jonathan McDonald.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its tenth season with a classic that every generation will love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, April 29th. $10 Student Night is Saturday, April 30th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, May 9th and 16th. Saturday matinee is May 14th at 2:00 p.m. Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or www.zigarts.com.