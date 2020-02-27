West Valley Arts Will Present FOOTLOOSE Its First Full-Scale Musical At Harman Theatre

West Valley Arts will present Footloose, running March 12-28, 2020 at Harman Theatre. With a stellar, local cast, Footloose will have audiences dancing in their seats. "We were blown away by the talent at auditions and couldn't be happier with the cast we have. They are working extremely hard and it will show on opening night," stated director Jeanne McGuire.

Brock Dalgleish stars as Ren McCormack, with Lauren Von Forrell as Ariel Moore, Rex Kocherhans as Reverend Shaw Moore, and Dianna Graham as Vi Moore. Rounding out the leading cast is Jessica Mingorance as Rusty, Adam McGuire as Willard Hewitt, Kim Tolman as Ethel McCormack, and Ricky Dowse as Chuck Cranston.

Footloose, based on the classic 1984 film starring Kevin Bacon, focuses on Ren McCormack, a Chicago teenager, who moves with his mother to the small town of Bomont. Local authority figure Reverend Shaw Moore spends more time working on his sermons than with his wife Vi and rebellious daughter Ariel. As Ren learns the ways of the town, he finds out that dancing is illegal, and struggles to fit in. Trouble seems to follow Ren wherever he goes, and Ariel soon takes a liking to the new kid. Together they devise a plan to hold a dance at the high school. The clash between generations hits a fever pitch before both sides realize what is really at stake.

The production will include the original chairs from the city council scene that were used in the 1984 film, which was shot in the Payson City council chambers. The city recently replaced the chairs and West Valley Arts was fortunate enough to borrow them for this production. Footloose will also have live music from a six-piece band, located in a section of removed seats inside the theatre.

Directed by McGuire, Footloose has music direction by Anne Puzey, choreography by Erin Carlson, and production assistance by Rachel Sanderson. Costume design is by Jaxine Rodgers, hair and makeup design by Lisa Rodgers, with set design by Justin Jenkins, lighting and sound design by Trenton Thiede and properties design by Marilyn Montgomery.

"Footloose is the first of many shows we plan to have at Harman Theatre. We are happy to announce that we will be producing Arsenic and Old Lace this fall and are working on a full season of shows for 2021," revealed Andrew Wallentine, West Valley Arts executive producer. "Starting a theatre is quite the undertaking," he continued, "but it's worth it when we hear from community members who are thrilled to have the opportunity to attend performances in this space which holds so many memories for them."

The beloved venue, located at 3333 Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, is the former location of Hale Centre Theatre. Harman Hall, owned by West Valley City since it first opened in 1998, sat vacant for a year before the City's Division of Arts and Culture took it over and began managing the venue, which is now known as Harman Theatre.

"West Valley City has a rich tradition in the arts. We are excited to continue to grow and provide quality offerings to the residents of our city and to all along the Wasatch Front. We hope families and friends will come together and make lasting memories while participating in the wide variety of activities we offer," said Wayne Pyle, West Valley City Manager.

Tickets for Footloose are available online at www.wvcarts.org, call the box office at 801-965-5140, or come into the Harman Theatre box office. Performances will be held March 12-28, 2020 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for youth (ages 5-12). No children under five will be allowed in the theatre.





