Wasatch Theatre Company to Present Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 24th season with the classic Shakespeare hit A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Box Performing Arts Center, located at The Gateway, 124 South 400 West in downtown Salt Lake.

This production of Midsummer brings actors of color to the forefront and celebrates a fun, modern understanding of the classic show. Gone are the days of stiff, incomprehensible monologues that drone on and on. Our actors speak in a way that we can connect with as an audience and follows the direction in which performances of Shakespeare are going in our contemporary times. We've kept the best parts of the show and put them in the hands of our incredible actors to give a constant entertaining story full of wit and charm.

Director Wendy Dang says of the project, "This will be a show we as a community have never seen before, and we are incredibly proud to perform it for you."

The Wasatch Theatre Company production of A Midsummer Night's Dream will run October 29-November 6. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.wasatchtheatre.org/box-office