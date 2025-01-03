Video: LITTLE WOMEN at Hale Centre Theatre First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a look behind the scenes of Little Women, coming to Hale Centre Theatre this month. Performances will run January 15 - April 23, 2025. Check out a first look for the production here!

The book by Louisa May Alcott comes to full musical life in Little Women. Entwined in the hardships of the Civil War, Jo and her sisters meet life’s twists, heartaches and joys head on in a matchless story laced with determination, independence and love.

A new generation will enjoy this retelling, scripted by Allan Knee, with music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

