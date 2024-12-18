Video: Highlights From DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER Coming to Pioneer Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From January 10—25, Pioneer Theatre Company will present the Utah premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher’s new adaptation of Dial M for Murder. Check out video highlights from the production, originally presented at Arizona Theatre Company.

This modern retelling of Frederick Knott's classic thriller plunges audiences into a web of intrigue as ex-tennis pro Tony Wendice concocts a chilling plot to murder his unfaithful wife. Classic suspense at its finest!

The new adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher is based on the original thrilling masterpiece by Frederick Knott. The show is a co-Production with Arizona Theatre Company.

For more information, visit PioneerTheatre.org.

