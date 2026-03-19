Utah Symphony’s 2026 Deer Valley Music Festival Lineup Unveiled

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The Utah Symphony has announced its summer season at Deer Valley Music Festival. The festival will run July 17 through August 15, 2026, offering a mix of orchestral works, Broadway selections, and guest artists in an outdoor setting.

Music Director Designate Markus Poschner will make his Deer Valley® Music Festival debut, conducting Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and a program featuring Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and Time for Three performing Kevin Puts’ Contact. Poschner will also lead a chamber orchestra program at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The festival will also include a concert performance of the full musical CHICAGO, as well as appearances by Idina Menzel, Chris Botti, and Lyle Lovett. The season will conclude with a program featuring the music of Celine Dion.

MAIN STAGE – DEER VALLEY® SNOW PARK OUTDOOR AMPHITHEATER

The Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater will host large-scale performances throughout the festival.

BEETHOVEN’S NINTH

July 17 at 8:00 PM; July 18 at 7:30 PM

Markus Poschner conducts the Utah Symphony and Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

STRAVINSKY’S FIREBIRD SUITE & TIME FOR THREE

July 25 at 7:30 PM

Features Kevin Puts’ Contact and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite.

LYLE LOVETT

July 31 at 7:30 PM

Lovett performs with the Utah Symphony.

CHRIS BOTTI

August 1 at 7:30 PM

Trumpeter Chris Botti joins the orchestra.

CHICAGO IN CONCERT

August 7 at 7:30 PM

Broadway vocalists perform the full musical with the Utah Symphony.

IDINA MENZEL

August 8 at 7:30 PM

Menzel performs selections from Wicked, Frozen, and more.

THE MUSIC OF CELINE DION

August 15 at 7:30 PM

A tribute concert featuring Olivia Valli.

CHAMBER ORCHESTRA SERIES – ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH

The chamber series will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Park City.

MOZART’S “JUPITER” & VIOLIN CONCERTO NO. 2

July 22 at 8:00 PM

Markus Poschner conducts with violinist Madeline Adkins.

MOZART, PROKOFIEV, & FARRENC

July 29 at 8:00 PM

Program includes works by Mozart, Prokofiev, and Louise Farrenc.

HAYDN, MENDELSSOHN, & WAYFINDER

August 5 at 8:00 PM

Features Dai Fujikura’s Wayfinder with Brant Bayless.

BEETHOVEN’S SYMPHONY NO. 7

August 12 at 8:00 PM

Conducted by Louis Lohraseb with soprano Erica Petrocelli.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscription packages and group sales are currently available online, via the USUO mobile app, by phone at (801) 533-6683, or in person at 123 W South Temple, Salt Lake City.

VIP packages are also available and include seating, parking, and access to special events.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 29.