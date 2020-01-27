Utah Symphony Presents WOMEN ROCK A Tribute To The Women Who Conquered The Rock Music World

To all the powerful women out there: we want to hear you roar! This Valentine's Day, show your love to the women who conquered the Rock music world. The Utah Symphony honors legendary ladies with highlights from Carole King, Holly Knight, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar, Minnie Riperton, Heart, and more February 14 &15 at Abravanel Hall led by Guest Conductor Sarah Hicks. "Women Rock!" honors these powerful female singers and songwriters who changed Pop and Rock & Roll forever. Tickets range from $10-$92 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling 801-533-6683.

This performance will spotlight an all-female list of guest vocalists: Cassidy Catanzaro, Katrina Rose and Shayna Steele belting out favorites including: "I Feel the Earth Move," "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Freeway of Love," "Proud Mary," "Piece of My Heart," "Dancing in the Street," "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," and "(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman."

Cassidy Catanzaro sold over a million records as the lead singer of Antigone Rising and has toured with The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and The Allmans. She was voted by ESPN as "One to Watch" among other notable celebrities. Katrina Rose starred as Tracy Turnbald in "Hairspray," traveling all over North America, including Broadway. More recently, she was on NBC's "The Voice," season 13. She sang "Kozmic Blues," a Janis Joplin favorite and picked Miley Cyrus as her coach, becoming a part of Miley's first-ever all-female team. Shayna Steele, known for her charming and charismatic voice, released her third album this year, entitled "Watch Me Fly." She has performed with Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Bette Midler and Steely Dan as a sought-after background vocalist. After deciding to step out on her own, she has been touring regularly as a featured vocalist with Grammy Award-winning trumpeter, Chris Botti.

Guest Conductor Sarah Hicks, known for her versatile and vibrant musicianship, will be leading the performance. Known for specializing in film music and the film-in-concert genre, she has premiered "Pixar in Concert" and the live to film version of Disney Pixar's "Coco," in addition to recording the orchestra underscore for "Little Mermaid Live!" which was broadcasted on ABC this past November. She has collaborated with a variety of artists, including, but not limited to, Hillary Hahn, Dmitiri Hvorostovsky, Rufus Wainright, Smokey Robinson and Sting. A highly sought-after guest conductor, Ms. Hicks has worked with ensembles such as the Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, San Francisco Symphony and Toronto Symphony, among many others.

Tickets are priced from $10-$92 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the performance.





