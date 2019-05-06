Utah Symphony Presents Screening Of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'

Jedis will flock to witness "Star Wars: A New Hope" in Concert on May 9 and 13 at 7 PM with an already nearly sold out performance on Saturday May 11. The famous, Oscar-winning score by John Williams, performed by Utah Symphony, will be paired with the full-length motion picture film on the big screen at Abravanel Hall. Led by Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington, tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The Utah Symphony's Films in Concert series first launched during the 2017-18 season with five full-length feature films on the big screen at Abravanel Hall. The "Star Wars: A New Hope" performances will carry excitement into June for "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire In Concert," which will conclude the widely popular 2018-19 Films in Concert series on June 20, 21 and 22.

"We have been thrilled this season by the overwhelming response to our concerts presenting full length features films on the big screen with Utah Symphony performing the soundtrack live," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President and CEO Paul Meecham. "It adds an extra dimension to the symphonic experience and is attracting a new generation of concertgoers to these great movie scores."

In the film "Star Wars: A New Hope," young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins to discover his destiny when, searching for a lost droid, he is saved by reclusive Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness). As civil war rages in the galaxy and Rebel forces struggle against the evil Galactic Empire, Luke and Obi-Wan enlist the aid of hotshot pilot, Han Solo (Harrison Ford). Joined by the quirky droid duo R2-D2 and C-3PO, the unlikely team sets out to rescue Rebel leader Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and make use of the stolen plans to destroy the Empire's ultimate weapon. In a legendary confrontation, the rogue group mounts an attack against the Death Star for a climactic battle with the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Composer John Williams is famous for composing many of the most recognizable and beloved film scores of our day. He is the brilliant, creative mind behind the "Star Wars" trilogy film scores, "Indiana Jones," "Jaws," "Hook," and the first two "Home Alone" films. Other works include theme music for the 1984 Olympic Games, "NBC Sunday Night Football" theme "The Mission," and "Liberty Fanfare" for the rededication of the Statue of Liberty. Williams stands as a decorated composer with 24 Grammy Awards, seven British Academy Film Rewards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

From 1977-2017, the musical scores of the first two trilogies of Star Wars were written by John Williams and played by the London Symphony Orchestra. For the newer sequels, Mr. Williams remains the brilliant composer behind the seventh and eighth episodes, and the upcoming ninth. In the films, Director George Lucas of the first two trilogies, focused on fantasy elements and unique worlds full of diversity. John Williams reflects these attributes in his film compositions, alluding to unexplored frontiers, unexpected surprises, and strong connection to humanity even across galaxies.

On June 20, 21, and 22, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" will wrap up the 2018-2019 Films in Concert Series. Resuming in the fall, the 2019-2020 Films in Concert Series season will continue with the widely popular "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back" on September 6 and 7, Disney in Concert: "Coco" on November 1 and 2, and "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" on December 20 and 21. The final two films next season are "Singin' in the Rain" on February 28 and 29 and "How to Train Your Dragon" on April 15.





