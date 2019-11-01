Utah Symphony Presents AMERICA'S WONDERS IN 3D

For the first time ever in cutting-edge LED 3D, experience America's most breathtaking natural wonders and bustling cities, paired with live classical and contemporary compositions played live by the Utah Symphony led by Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington. This one-night special event will be held on November 19th commemorating the 100th anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson establishing Zion National Park. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling 801-533-6683.

Audience members will be taken on a journey through 28 of America's most breathtaking national parks - including all five of Utah's Mighty Five™ national parks - and eleven of our most exciting cities. 3D glasses will be handed out before patrons enter the concert hall.

Experience the wonder of watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon while listening to Grofé's "Grand Canyon Suite" and flying over the Appalachian Mountains as the Utah Symphony performs Copland's "Appalachian Spring." Continue your journey into our nation's vibrant cities as tenor Adam Fisher and the orchestra perform "New York, New York" as you walk through New York's Times Square, "Viva Las Vegas" as you experience the thrill and lights of Las Vegas, and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" as you virtually stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge.

"America's Wonders in 3D" is part of Utah Symphony's efforts to combine exciting symphonic programming and immersive cinematic experiences in the concert hall. The 2019-20 Films in Concert series opened September 6 & 7 with the action-packed, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," followed by Disney and Pixar's "Coco" on November 1 & 2. It continues with "Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix™ In Concert," the fifth Harry Potter film in the series, on December 20 and 21; the hit movie musical, "Singin' in the Rain," will follow on February 28 and 29; "How to Train Your Dragon" comes flying onto the big screen on April 14; and the sixth Harry Potter film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ In Concert," will conclude this year's Films in Concert series on June 19, 20 and 21.

Also new on the 2019-20 season is UNWOUND, a casual classical experience with up close video footage of the conductor and guest artist that was introduced during the 2018-19 season. UNWOUND features shorter, intermission-free programs with activities, food, and drink in the lobby and on the plaza prior to the concert; and mingling and a Q&A with artists after the concert. This two show series kicked off with "Rhapsody in Blue" on November 15, which featured award-winning concert pianist Kevin Cole and will conclude with one of classical music's greatest spectacles, the shocking and thrilling "Carmina Burana" of Carl Orff on March 28 at Abravanel Hall.

PROGRAM

The Utah Symphony Presents America's Wonders in 3D

November 19 | 7 PM | Abravanel Hall

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Adam Fisher, tenor

Utah Symphony

Act I: Our National Parks

Grofé: "Sunrise" from Grand Canyon Suite

Hart: Mountains

Traditional (arr. Tiberio): Shenandoah

Green: Sandstone

Tiberio: Water

Lay: Green

Grofé: "Cloudburst" from Grand Canyon Suite

New York: "I've Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway" / "New York, New York"

(Joel; Kander & Ebb, arr. Hart)

New Orleans: "City of New Orleans" / "When the Saints Go Marching In"

(Goodman; Traditional, arr. Trentadue, Tiberio)

Chicago: "My Kind of Town"

(Cahn/Van Heusen, arr. Hart)

Southern Cities (Charlotte/Ausin/Nashville/Miami): "Carolina on My Mind" / "Deep in the Heart of Texas" / "Crazy Town" / "Conga" (Taylor; Swander; Clawson & Jones; Garcia arr. Hart)

The West Coast (Las Vegas/Los Angeles/Seattle/San Franciso): "Viva Las Vegas" / "City of Stars" / "Seattle" / "I Left My Heart in San Francisco"

INTERMISSION

Act II: Our Exciting Cities

Tickets are priced from $30-$75 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the performance.

Signature performance. No discounts are available.

Founded in 1940, the Utah Symphony performs more than 175 concerts each season and offers all Utahns easy access to world class live musical performances of the world's greatest music in the state's top venues. Since being named the orchestra's seventh music director in 2009, Thierry Fischer has attracted leading musicians and top soloists, refreshed programming, drawn increased audiences, and galvanized community support. In addition to numerous regional and domestic tours, including the Mighty 5® Tour of Utah's National Parks, the Utah Symphony has embarked on seven international tours and performed at Carnegie Hall in Spring 2016 coinciding with the orchestra's 75th anniversary celebrations.



The Utah Symphony has released more than 100 recordings, including Mahler Symphony No. 1 in Fall 2017, and will be releasing the first of three CDs of all Saint-Saëns works in December 2018. Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, the orchestra's parent organization, reaches 450,000 residents in Utah and the Intermountain region, with educational outreach programs serving around 137,000 students annually. In addition to performances in its home in Salt Lake City, Abravanel Hall, and concerts throughout the state of Utah, the Utah Symphony participates in Utah Opera's four annual productions at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and presents the six-week Deer Valley® Music Festival each summer in Park City, Utah. With its many subscription, education, and outreach concerts and tours, the Utah Symphony is one of the most engaged orchestras in the nation. For more information, visit utahsymphony.org.

Season Sponsor for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera is the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation.





