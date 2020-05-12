Utah Symphony Postpones 17th Annual DEER VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL in Park City

Utah Symphony announced the postponement of the six-week, 19-concert Deer Valley® Music Festival in Park City after consulting with local community partners and Summit County health officials for precautions on public gatherings. For more information, visit deervalleymusicfestival.org.

"We are saddened that it has become necessary to postpone the Deer Valley® Music Festival this summer, and we are working hard to reschedule performances into summer 2021. Our first priority is the health and safety of our musicians, staff and the public," said Patricia A. Richards, Interim President & CEO for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. "Our decision has been made with careful consideration of state recommendations for reopening large public gatherings and on the advice of county health officials. We look forward to presenting a renewed and vibrant outdoor season in summer 2021 when we can once again join together as a community over great live music."

The six-week, 19-concert music festival was scheduled to run from Friday, July 3, 2020 to Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with 11 full orchestra concerts at Deer Valley's Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, eight chamber groups at St. Mary's Church, and various pop up concerts including small Utah Symphony musician ensembles performing at art galleries on historic Main St. This summer lineup included Utah Symphony performances with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Ben Folds, legendary R&B/funk band Kool & the Gang, the keepers of New Orleans jazz tradition Preservation Hall Jazz Band and rock group Little River Band.

The Utah Symphony is working to reschedule the concerts from the 2020 season. Current Deer Valley Music Festival ticket buyers will be issued tickets for new performance dates when they are announced and do not need to take any action at this time. They will be contacted by the ticket office when new dates are announced. Patrons may also consider a full or partial contribution of their ticket value towards the organization. In the event certain concerts cannot be rescheduled, gift certificates will be issued as with previous cancelations. Gift certificates are valid through August 31, 2021 and will be valid for next summer's concerts. Additional information is available at https://usuo.org/gift-certificate-redemption/.

Deer Valley Resort, along with The State Room Presents, The Utah Symphony and Mountain Town Music made the collective decision to not present any concert series in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater for the 2020 summer season.

"Although it was a difficult decision to not offer any of the highly anticipated annual concerts, we all agree that pausing these events this year is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, our guests and our staff members," said Deer Valley® President and COO Todd Shallan. "We appreciate the support of our three concert series partners and the understanding of our guests during this challenging time. We very much look forward to a summer full of music and celebration on the mountain next year."

In- and out-of-state visitors to the Utah Symphony's Deer Valley® Music Festival boost the Summit County tourism economy through activities surrounding their concert attendance. A 2019 post-festival survey of visitors found 86 percent of respondents indicated that they had come from outside Summit County. Festival attendees reported that 30 percent visited local restaurants, 19 percent went shopping, 16 percent visited Park City's historic Main Street and 10 percent participated in a recreational outdoor activity such as hiking or biking. An overwhelming 65 percent of respondents said that the Deer Valley® Music Festival influenced their decision to visit Summit County. The festival has grown to an annual attendance of more than 40,000.

In response to recommended Utah state COVID-19 health and safety precautions, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera cancelled the remainder of the orchestra performances in the 2019-20 season in late March. USUO is working closely with local government officials and the health department to determine when it is safe to resume performances. No full orchestra performances are scheduled until September.

Due to a high volume of phone calls, patrons are asked to not contact the ticket office at this time and to instead make these requests through the online ticket form on their website.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You