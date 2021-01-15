Utah Symphony Performance Of Mendelssohn's 'Scottish' Symphony No. 3 Ready To Stream On Demand

Utah Symphony invites audiences to access the first full Masterworks online performance of music by German composers that reflect the tragedy of destruction and the triumph of music over grief and pain, and the Utah Symphony debut of Israeli guest conductor Asher Fisch. This week's online, 65-minute concert features Richard Strauss' "Metamorphosen" and Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony No. 3, and is offered today through February 13 through the On Demand streaming portal. For more information and to access the concert, visit https://utahsymphony.org/events/2021/9317

Presented by Utah Symphony for the first time, Richard Strauss' "Metamorphosen" was written to mourn the destruction in Munich, including that of many opera houses in Europe, due to bombing during the final days of World War II. He wrote that the burning of the Munich Hoftheatre "was the greatest catastrophe that has ever been brought into [his] life."

More than 100 years earlier, German composer Felix Mendelssohn was inspired by a visit to the rugged ruins of Holyrood Scotland in 1829 to compose the "Scottish" Symphony. Mendelssohn's work reflects a more triumphant feel - suggesting victory over hostility.

Israeli conductor Asher Fisch, Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, makes his Utah Symphony debut. Mr. Fisch is celebrated for his interpretative command of core German repertoire of the Romantic and post-Romantic eras.

Before Asher Fisch this season, many other conductors have brought Mendelssohn's "Scottish" with them to Utah Symphony, including November 1986 performances led by legendary pianist and conductor Leon Fleischer, who passed away in August 2020 at age 92. Previous Utah Symphony Music Directors who programmed Mendelssohn's "Scottish" included Maurice Abravanel, who led the orchestra's performance of it three times during his tenure in 1953, 1959 & 1973; Joseph Silverstein conducted two Masterworks Series performances of the work in November 1983 and November 1995; and Keith Lockhart led with it in Masterworks concerts in January 1999. Current Music Director Thierry Fischer programmed all five of Mendelssohn's Symphonies in Utah Symphony's 2012-2013 season, leading the "Scottish" in fall 2012 performances.

In October, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera launched On Demand streaming, online concert experiences ranging from intimate recitals with international soloists to full Utah Symphony Masterworks performances, for virtual access available for 30 days following the initial release date. In order to make the content as accessible as possible, access to streaming content is "pay what you wish" with minimum amounts starting at $15 for subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers. Listed prices are minimums and offer a low entry price for the community. Patrons have the option to pay above the minimum price if they desire to help support Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.