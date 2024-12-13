Utah Symphony Names Delyana Lazarova Principal Guest Conductor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has announced Delyana Lazarova as Principal Guest Conductor of the Utah Symphony, beginning an initial two-year contract in the 2025-26 season. Lazarova, known for her dynamic artistry and visionary leadership, is poised to make a significant impact on USUO and the broader Utah community.

I'm honored and excited to be appointed as Principal Guest Conductor with the Utah Symphony,” says Lazarova. “From the very first concert I performed at the beautiful Maurice Abravanel Hall, I felt an immediate and profound connection with the musicians. Their artistry, passion, and commitment have left a lasting impression, and I am eager to continue deepening our collaboration in the seasons ahead. I am already looking forward to returning to Salt Lake City, starting this exciting journey with the wonderful musicians of the Utah Symphony, and once again meeting their incredibly supportive and enthusiastic audience.”

"Delyana's electric debut with the Utah Symphony last spring was a moment that has remained etched in the memories of our musicians and audiences,” says USUO President & CEO Steve Brosvik. “The creativity and the color she brought to each of the works she conducted with us was inspiring. The energy she'll bring to the podium each time she is with us and her dedication behind the scenes will create special experiences and will support us in connecting with our community in new and meaningful ways. Delyana is quite simply the perfect addition to our artistic leadership team.”

The Bulgarian-born conductor is the winner of numerous honors in the U.S. and abroad, including the prestigious James Conlon Conductor Prize at the Aspen Music Festival. With engagements in recent seasons at the Philharmonia Orchestra, BBC Symphony, BBC Philharmonic and BBC Scottish, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the Hallé, Orchestre National de France, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Dresden Philharmonic, Orchestre National de Bordeaux, Gothenburg Symphony and Oregon Symphony, among others, news of Lazarova's impressive talent has spread rapidly. She makes debuts this season with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Netherlands Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, and Orquestra Sinfonica de Sao Paulo (OSESP).

Lazarova's appointment at the Utah Symphony follows her outstanding debut in May 2024, leading the orchestra in Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Ravel's Shéhérazade, and the U.S. premiere of Dobrinka Tabakova's Orpheus' Comet. Her remarkable artistry earned three standing ovations, signaling a strong bond with both audiences and musicians. Utah Arts Review described the program as “high-voltage” and “supercharged.”

Lazarova will bring her dynamic energy back to Utah when she conducts two Masterworks programs in the first season of her contract (2025-26) and three in her second season (2026-27). As Principal Guest Conductor, she will collaborate with recently announced Music Director Designate Markus Poschner to shape the artistic direction of the Utah Symphony and will bring her precision, energy, and fresh interpretative insights to the stage. Currently serving as Artistic Partner of ROCO in Houston (a chamber orchestra specializing in contemporary music), her approach to programming at the Utah Symphony promises to blend timeless repertoire with contemporary works, ensuring that each performance resonates with both returning audiences and new listeners.

Beyond her concert hall contributions, Lazarova will play a pivotal role in USUO's education initiatives. While USUO's education programs are already among the most extensive in the U.S., Lazarova will lead efforts to expand its higher education and adult learning opportunities, connecting with collegiate musicians and early-career artists through initiatives such as robust partnerships with local universities. Her mentorship of Utah Symphony's own assistant conductors will support these emerging talents in growing their careers and artistry. Lazarova's focus on education underscores USUO's dedication to inspiring and developing young artists, ensuring the future of classical music remains vibrant and inclusive.

Lazarova's appointment as Principal Guest Conductor comes at an important turning point in USUO history; just last month the Utah Symphony named Markus Poschner as Music Director beginning in the 2027-28 season and Music Director Designate effective immediately. Together with the rest of the artistic leadership team, Lazarova's creative vision, collaborative spirit, and dedication to education will shape USUO's service to Utah citizens as the organization enters its next chapter.

Comments