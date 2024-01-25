Utah Symphony Continues Masterworks Magnified Concert Series

The next performances are on February 2 and 3.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Utah Symphony Continues Masterworks Magnified Concert Series

In its stunning debut, Utah Symphony’s October Masterworks Magnified concert, featuring Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2, welcomed 500 new audience members into Abravanel Hall for the Halloween season. Patrons heard eerie sound effects demonstrated by percussionists, grabbed graveyard photos, had their fortunes read, and learned insights about the music with commentary from the stage. Now, Utah Symphony invites audience members to step into the world of storytelling as classical favorites like Macbeth and Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks are brought to life in a perfect fusion of auditory and visual artistry! 

Masterworks Magnified promises to offer audience members an unparalleled symphonic experience, blending classical music with innovative elements like video projections, special lighting, entertaining and informative guidance to the music shared from the stage, interactive conversations with performers, and themed lobby activities. As concertgoers gather at Abravanel Hall, they are in for an experience that transcends the traditional boundaries of a symphony performance.  

As such, this second Masterworks Magnified performance will highlight Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 on February 2 and 3, featuring Concertmaster Madeline Adkins as violin soloist. This showcases the rich inspiration of literature and its effect on composers throughout the ages. The evening’s repertoire—paired with projections of literary quotes and images above the stage—will take audiences on a journey through the drama of Macbeth, across a stunning Bohemian countryside, and along for the misadventures of the original prankster from German tales, Till Eulenspiegel.  

In fact, this charming trickster will be in attendance and might play a few pranks of his own in the lobby before the performance—and quick audience members will have the chance to catch him for a photo op before he disappears for more hilarious hijinks. This theme of literature will be further emphasized in the lobby. To begin, King’s English, a local bookseller, will be providing a curated book selection available for purchase, with literary titles that highlight the musical compositions they have inspired. In addition, Peter Prier & Sons Violin Making School will be providing instrument building demonstrations. It is sure to be a night where music and literature (and maybe some mischief) collide!  

The final performance of the 2023-24 season’s innovative Masterworks Magnified programs isRavel’s Piano Concerto in G, on April 26 and 27. Exploring physicality and emotional resonance, this concert epitomizes the fusion of music and movement. With the help of the IMAG video-enhanced performance, audiences will be able to see the physical demands ofRavel's Piano Concerto through up-close views of piano soloist Ingrid Fliter and orchestra musicians, projected on a giant screen. In addition, a post-concert Q&A session with composer Polina Nazaykinskaya—whose work Winter Bells represents the arduous journey of a traveler fighting his way through a deadly blizzard—promises an enlightening conclusion to this extraordinary evening. 

As the symphony season unfolds, audiences can look forward to forging a new and profound connection with symphonic music through Masterworks Magnified concerts. Symphony newcomers and longtime fans alike will see the orchestra through a new lens and be transported into a world where music transcends boundaries for a total, immersive experience. 

For more information, please visit utahsymphony.org/magnified

Currently audience members can save 20% on performances—including these Masterworks Magnified concerts—through the end of January as part of the New Year’s Sale with the promo code CHEERS2024. This offer began Sunday, December 31 at 12 PM and runs through the end of January, while supplies last. For more information, please visit usuo.org/newyear. 




