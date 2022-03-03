Utah Symphony Announces Summer 2022 Deer Valley Music Festival

Orchestral music will be accompanied by the breathtaking views of the Wasatch Range in Park City this summer at the Utah Symphony's 18th annual Deer Valley Music Festival. The six-week summer concert series, which runs from July 1 through August 6, features a diverse musical lineup, showcasing the versatility of Utah Symphony musicians as they perform music ranging from classical to alternative rock.

"Pack your picnics, bring your family and friends, and get ready for memorable, musical summer evenings," says Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President & CEO Steve Brosvik. "We are thrilled to invite everyone in our community and Park City visitors for unparalleled concert experiences in the natural beauty of Deer Valley Resort, our summer home of nearly two decades; and to St. Mary's Church for beloved repertoire in an intimate setting."

Highlights of the summer include Kristin Chenoweth's return to the festival, alt rock band Guster, Stewart Copland: Police Deranged, and a musical celebration in recognition of John Williams' 90th birthday. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at Deer Valley Resort, where concertgoers relax on the lawn and take in the majestic mountains while listening to the full orchestra perform. Chamber orchestra performances take place on Wednesday evenings at the picturesque St. Mary's Church in Park City. Utah Symphony | Utah Opera musicians also continue their tradition of free pop-up performances throughout the community.

Outdoor Concerts at Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Amphitheater

The 2022 festival continues the tradition of pairing a lineup of well-known, popular artists with the Utah Symphony in the beautiful outdoor setting at Park City's Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

The festival opens on Friday, July 1, 2022, with Stewart Copland: Police Deranged for Orchestra-a high-energy orchestral celebration of the work of legendary rock star and composer Stewart Copeland, founder of The Police.

Alt rock band Guster and jazz band The Hot Sardines make their first appearances with the Utah Symphony.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth returns for her fourth appearance at the festival.

The orchestra performs the Music of John Williams in recognition of the film composer's 90th birthday and a program of popular Symphonic Showstoppers! including Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with pianist ChangYong Shin.

Families are invited to experience Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies with an instrument "petting zoo" on the plaza prior to the concert.

The Utah Symphony is joined by showband ARRIVAL from Sweden for a concert celebrating the Music of ABBA.

Broadway stars include LaKisha Jones performing at the annual patriotic concert; Capathia Jenkins and Darryl Williams performing Aretha: A Tribute; and Scarlett Strallen, Dee Rosciolli, and Hugh Panaro performing Masters of Musical Theatre, dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Chamber Orchestra Concerts at St. Mary's Church

Wednesdays at St. Mary's Church feature the Utah Symphony in an intimate venue with gentle breezes and views of the Wasatch Mountains during five classical concerts.



Soprano Cecilia Violetta López makes her festival debut singing an aria from Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915. The concert also features Nathan Lincoln de Cusatis' A Collection of Sand and Louis Farrenc's Symphony No. 3. Conner Gray Covington conducts.

Karem Hasan conducts Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 and Kodály's Dances of Galánta on a program also featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung-gold medalist at the International Tchaikovsky Competition-performing Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations and Fauré's Elégie.

Utah Symphony's new Associate Conductor Benjamin Manis conducts Ravel's Mother Goose Suite and Poulenc's Sinfonietta on a concert that also includes Utah Symphony musicians Kathryn Eberle and Yuan Qi performing Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante.

Australian conductor and Music Director of the Wyoming Philharmonic Christopher Dragon leads Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings, Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Symphony No. 1, George Walker's Lyric for Strings, and Jessie Montgomery's Strum on a concert also featuring Steven Banks performing Glazunov's Concerto for Alto Saxophone.

Violinist Geneva Lewis, a native of New Zealand, makes her Utah Symphony debut performing Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5. Stephanie Childress also conducts Vaughan Williams' Concerto Grosso and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 1.

Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Utah Symphony's Deer Valley Music Festival are on sale now. Single-concert tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM (MDT) at deervalleymusicfestival.org, 801-533-NOTE (801-533-6683), and through ArtTix outlets. Lodging packages including tickets to performances are available through lodging partners starting in May; lodging information is available by phone at (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

VIP packages for the Utah Symphony's Deer Valley Music Festival can include premium reserved seating, VIP parking, pre-concert gourmet dinners, playbill recognition, and intermission receptions. VIPs have first access to Salon events featuring intimate performances by festival artists in luxurious private residences. VIP packages are available at varying levels and all include a charitable contribution. For more information, please call (801) 869-9011, email vipevents@usuo.org, or visit deervalleymusicfestival.org/tickets/vip-packages/.