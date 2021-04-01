Utah Symphony Announces April 2021 Concerts And Events

The Utah Symphony performs three programs for live audiences at Abravanel Hall, releases a new virtual assembly for Utah students and teachers, and continues to provide concerts through its streaming service, USUO: On Demand, in April 2021. Tickets and additional information are available now at https://utahsymphony.org/.

UTAH SYMPHONY CONCERTS

Conductor Domingo Hindoyan makes his Utah Symphony debut leading the Utah premiere of Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra's "Sinfonietta for String Orchestra," Bartók's Divertimento for Strings and Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter" on April 8, 9 and 10 at Abravanel Hall. Hindoyan, born in Caracas, Venezuela, enjoys a vibrant career leading internationally acclaimed ensembles including The Metropolitan Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, Lyric Opera of Chicago and London Philharmonic Orchestra. Sierra, winner of the 2017 Tomás Luis de Victoria Prize (the highest honor given in Spain to a composer of Spanish or Latin American origin), premiered his work "Sinfonietta" in March 2021 with the Detroit Symphony.

Music Director Thierry Fischer returns for programs on April 22, 23 and 24 at Abravanel Hall conducing Haydn's Symphony No. 30, "Alleluia," Vaughan Williams' "The Lark Ascending" with Concertmaster Madeline Adkins as soloist and Schoenberg's Chamber Symphony No. 1. The Utah Symphony performs both of Austrian composer Arnold Schoenberg's chamber symphonies this season, with No. 2 being performed in May.

On April 29, 30 and May 1 at Abravanel Hall, Fischer conducts Bach's Concerto for Two Violins featuring Concertmaster Madeline Adkins and Principal Second Violin Claude Halter, Selections from Wynton Marsalis' "A Fiddler's Tale," Elliott Carter's "Double Trio" and Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll." These concerts represent the Utah Symphony's first performances of "A Fiddler's Tale," in which Wynton Marsalis responds to Stravinsky's famous "A Soldier's Tale" with all manner of jazz styles, and "Double Trio," in which Carter combines solo strings with brass instruments.

USUO: ON DEMAND STREAMING PROGRAMS

Thierry Fischer conducts the Utah Symphony on an online concert featuring selections from Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater," with performances by Utah Opera Resident Artists Julia Gershkoff and Edith Grossman, and Stravinsky's "Pulcinella" with vocalists Edith Grossman, Daniel O'Hearn and Seth Keeton. This performance was recorded in February 2021 and is available for streaming through April 23, 2021.

Brazilian-born Marcelo Lehninger, music director of the Grand Rapids Symphony, conducts the Utah Symphony in an online concert featuring Mendelssohn's String Sinfonia No. 10, Grieg's "Holberg Suite" and Rodrigo's "Fantasía para un gentilhombre" featuring classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas. Streaming dates for the concert, which was recorded in January 2021, will be announced at a later date.

UTAH SYMPHONY EDUCATION CONCERTS

Approximately 20,000 students attend the Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall each year as part of its 5th Grade Concert education program. This year the concert is presented online, providing greater access and flexibility for students of all ages throughout the state. Participating classrooms will experience the Utah Symphony's "March of the Women" concert, which was recorded for streaming in March 2021 and features Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington leading Ethel Smyth's "March of the Women," Florence Price's "Suite of Dances," Andrea Venet's "Omnes Trio," Valerie Coleman's "Afro-Cuban Concerto," Ruth Crawford-Seeger's "Rissolty Rossolty" and Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1." Accompanying education materials teach students about the elements of music, such as timbre, melody, harmony, rhythm, tempo and dynamics. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson provides an introduction and women from the Utah Symphony provide narration for the concert, which also features Utah Opera Resident Artists. Free registration for teachers is available at https://utahsymphony.org/education/connecting-to-classrooms/ and opens the week of April 5 - 9.