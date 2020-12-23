Tuacahn to Postpone SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

After much consideration, Tuacahn officials have decided to postpone the production of Smokey Joe's Café until Spring 2022. The show was originally scheduled to open in March 2021.

After searching for a solution in which this performance could be safely produced, it became clear that with the rising COVID-19 cases and rehearsals set to start in February, the safest, most responsible option was to postpone until 2022.

"The safety of our cast, crew and patrons is always the highest priority," says Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. "We look forward to the time when we can present this high-quality, professional production to the community. Unfortunately, it will have to wait for more favorable circumstances."

Some may wonder if this postponement will trigger additional changes to the 2021 season, but with the first waves of the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, Tuacahn officials are confident that the rest of the season will proceed as planned.

"This is still going to be our biggest Broadway season ever," Smith says. "We know people are anxious to be back at Tuacahn and no one is more anxious to bring that to fruition than we are; but we have to do it safely."

Anyone currently holding tickets to Smokey Joe's Café will be given the value of the tickets on a gift certificate that will be valid for up to two years. The gift certificate can be used for Smokey Joe's tickets in 2022, or toward season packages or any other ticket purchases at Tuacahn. Or, if necessary, patrons can receive a full refund.

Please contact the box office at (800) 746-9882 Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have any questions.