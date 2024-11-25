Tuacahn Canyon to Present Holiday Offerings Beginning This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In Tuacahn’s Christmas in the Canyon, thousands of twinkling lights beckon visitors to revel in the joy and spirit of this special time of year.

“This really has become a tradition for so many families,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. “Most people come to see the live nativity as the main event, and then it seems everyone has their own way of experiencing the rest of the activities we offer.”

The list of activities includes visits with Santa Claus, shopping at the Tuacahn Gift Gallery, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate by the outdoor fire, and taking a ride on the Tuacahn train, and of course, the live nativity in the Outdoor Amphitheatre.

The live nativity cast is comprised of groups of volunteers, many of whom sign up a year in advance to secure their spot. This year will also feature a special new performer, a young camel making his stage debut.

“Unfortunately, our old camel Bert, after a long and happy life, passed away earlier this year. But we have our excellent animal trainer working with this new young camel to have him ready for this season’s show,” Smith said. “People always love the live animals in the nativity, including the donkey, the goats and others, but the camel is always a highlight.”

This year, Christmas in the Canyon kicks off Nov. 29 and continues Monday through Saturday through Dec. 23. Smith said the opening weekend is typically the busiest time, but thanks to the 500 additional seats in the Outdoor Amphitheatre, even more people can enjoy the performance before wandering around the Tuacahn Plaza or snuggling in by one of the outdoor heaters in the Café patio.

“There is just so much to enjoy, it’s excellent for all ages,” Smith said. “We just love the opportunity to offer so much of the Christmas spirit to the community as our gift this time of year.”

Christmas in the Canyon is free of charge. The live nativity takes place 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. each evening and is $5 per person, with reserved seating tickets on sale now.

