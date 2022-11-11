Tuacahn Announces Season Packages

Give the gift with memories that will last forever with season tickets to Tuacahn's spectacular 2023 lineup featuring Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beautiful: The Carole King Story and Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

Now through Nov. 28, get the lowest season package pricing possible - up to 35 percent off! Packages are available featuring all five fantastic musicals, as well as options to purchase the three Outdoor Amphitheatre shows or the two Indoor Hafen Theatre productions separately. Plus, depending on which package you buy, season package holders are eligible for a host of other benefits including up to 20 percent off of most concert tickets, free date exchanges, exclusive pre-sale eligibility, a souvenir mug and more.

"This really is the best way to share the magic of the holiday season all year long," said Scott Anderson, artistic director at Tuacahn. "The 2023 lineup is superb. We can't wait to share with everyone just how imaginative and how magical these musicals can be."

Season packages start at just $64. Don't miss the chance to give the gift - to yourself and others - that keeps on giving.

Season packages are on sale by calling the box office at 435-652-3300 or online at www.tuacahn.org