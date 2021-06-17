Tuacahn Amphitheatre Celebrates Return to Live Performances

After more than a year with little to no access to live theater in any form, Tuacahn is paving the way as the first large-scale regional theater to open for rehearsals.

Beginning March 12, 2021 members of the cast and crew officially arrived at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre, bringing an energy and excitement that was almost palpable.

"I went into a costume fitting and it started to feel real and I just started to cry,'' Mallory King, who plays Babette in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Lilly in Annie, said of the depth of emotion many of the actors feel.

It's a reality that would not be possible without the dedication and tenacity of so many of the Tuacahn staff. Their efforts to find ways to create a safe environment that complies with state and local COVID-19 restrictions, as well as meets the requirements put in place by Actors' Equity Union, are nothing short of heroic.

Shari Jordan, assistant artistic producer and casting coordinator, who took the lead on many of these negotiations, said she "literally cried tears of joy" when Tuacahn received the final approval to open the 2021 Broadway season. "I was relentless," Jordan saids. "I just kept answering their questions as fast as I could and waited to see what would happen."

One of the reasons Tuacahn is able to open this year is the fact that the stage is outside. Combined with the strict attention to numerous other safety protocols - including masks, plexiglass dividers and distancing during limited indoor rehearsals, regular COVID-19 tests and vaccinations - have created a space where everyone involved in the productions can feel safe and healthy.

"It's truly remarkable. It's something we all hoped would happen," said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. "We know it's such a benefit to the local economy and to people who have been aching to return to live professional theater."

Tickets to Tuacahn's entire 25th anniversary season, including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Annie, School of Rock the Musical, Million Dollar Quartet and The Count of Monte Cristo are on sale now at www.tuacahn.org or by calling 800-746-9882.