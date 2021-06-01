Todrick Hall to Perform in Salt Lake City Fri. Jun. 4

Renowned Broadway/pop music performer and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall will headline a concert fundraiser on Friday, June 4, at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, in a benefit for the Utah Pride Center. Use the code THEATER50 for a 50 percent discount: skyfall.ticketspice.com/pride.

On Broadway, Hall has played Lola in KINKY BOOTS, Ogie in WAITRESS, Gator in MEMPHIS, Harpo in THE COLOR PURPLE and Billy Flynn in CHICAGO.

Hall has built a multifaceted career as a singer, actor, choreographer and TV personality since his breakout run on AMERICAN IDOL, and he is also a resident choreographer and occasional judge on RUPAUL's DRAG RACE series. His popular YouTube channel has over 3.5 million subscribers and 820 million channel views, consisting of original songs, choreographed flash mobs for performers like Beyoncé and other musical collaborators. Fans will recognize his "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" and "Pink Dreams" viral videos. As executive producer of Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" video, Hall and Swift shared an MTV Music Award. With work for the Disney+ channel and Walt Disney theme parks, A-List recording artist superstar collaborators are Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Rowland and a list of others.

Following successful lead performances in Broadway/West End productions of KINKY BOOTS, CHICAGO, and WAITRESS, Hall performed The Forbidden Tour in 60 cities worldwide. A new album, "Showtime," is set to be released soon.

The LGBT+ icon/multi-hyphenate celeb will share the stage with an impressive list of other artists performing at LOUD + QUEER: PRIDE SPECTACULAR that include Brazilian electronic music vocalist Amannda and local queer entertainers Marrlo Suzzanne & the Galaxy Band (bringing '70s hits to the stage with drag, vocals and live music) and gay rapper Hayden Todd, to be hosted by Salt Lake City showgirl Gia Bianca Stephens.

The staging at Union Event Center, which boasts a 3,500-person capacity, will include a catwalk, large LED screens, CO2 cannons, confetti blasts and the latest technology in lighting, sound and special effects.

Union Event Center's doors open at 7 p.m., with performances beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.

This event is open to ages 18+, with ticket prices beginning at $40 at skyfall.ticketspice.com/pride, and 21+ tickets offered to a VIP area, the afterhours celebration at the Habitat Coffeehouse & Event Center, with DJ Marco da Silva from Los Angeles, and limited availability to a meet and greet with Hall.

A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit the organization's community outreach and educational activities.

The Union Event Center is located at 235 N. 500 West in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the address to the Habitat Coffeehouse & Event Center is 366 N. State St., also in Salt Lake City.