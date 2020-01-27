The Ziegfeld Theater Will Present Disney's NEWSIES Done Entirely in Both ASL and Spoken English

The Ziegfeld Theater will present Disney's Newsies done entirely in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English. The show features several deaf actors with shadow actors performing their vocals.

The sibling duo of Davey and Les are played by deaf actors and siblings Boston and Callie Gunther. Weber State University ASL professor Bret Cummings takes on the roles of Weisel and the Mayor, as well as consulting on the ASL used in the show. He has extensive experience, going back 20 years, in teaching ASL and Deaf Culture. The show is assistant directed and choreographed by Bryan Andrews. Bryan's parents are both deaf and ASL was his first language, so being a CODA (Child of a Deaf Adult) was especially helpful for this project.

SEIZE THE DAY. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Newsies! is directed by Caleb Parry, assistant directed and choreographed by Bryan Andrews with music direction by Jaime Balaich.

The Ziegfeld Theater begins its seventh season with a new take on a Disney classic. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, February 21. $5 Student Night is Saturday, February 22. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Saturday matinees are February 29 and March 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

February 21 - March 14, 2020

OPENING NIGHT Friday, February 21

$5 STUDENT NIGHT Saturday, February 22 - use code: STUDENT

Performance Schedule Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday matinees February 29 and March 7 at 2:00 p.m.

The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84403

Run Time: approx. 2 hours 20 minutes

Content Advisory: Suitable for most ages. Parental discretion is advised.

855-ZIG-ARTS or www.theziegfeldtheater.com.

Tickets: $17 for students and seniors; $15 for children; $19 for adults if purchased online. Tickets no longer available online one hour prior to the performance.





