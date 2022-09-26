The Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT

The Ziegfeld Theater will present "Rent" by Jonathan Larson. Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Rent" has become a pop culture phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

"Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical."

Rent is directed by Latoya Cameron and choreographed by Sammee Jackman, with music direction by David Knowles.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its tenth season with a pop culture classic that every generation will love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, August 7th. $10 Student Night is Saturday, October 8th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, October 17th and 24th, and Thursday, October 27th. Saturday matinee is October 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

THE ZIEGFELD THEATER PRESENTS

Rent

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

When: October 7-29, 2022

OPENING NIGHT

Friday, October 7th

$10 STUDENT NIGHT

Saturday, October 8th - use code: STUDENT

Performance Schedule

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Monday October17th, October 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday October 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees October 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84403

Run Time: approximately 120 minutes

Content Advisory: Rated M- Mature Audiences.

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or www.zigarts.com

Tickets: $24.95- Adults, $22.95- Seniors (ages 65+), $22.95- Students (with valid ID), $22.95- Children (15 and under). ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL AND NON- REFUNDABLE. Tickets will no longer be available online one hour prior to the performance.