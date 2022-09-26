Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT

Rent is a pop culture phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. 

Salt Lake City News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  
The Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT

The Ziegfeld Theater will present "Rent" by Jonathan Larson. Set in the East Village of New York City, "Rent" is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Rent" has become a pop culture phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

"Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical."

Rent is directed by Latoya Cameron and choreographed by Sammee Jackman, with music direction by David Knowles.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its tenth season with a pop culture classic that every generation will love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of "Professional Standard, Community Spirit" as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, August 7th. $10 Student Night is Saturday, October 8th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, October 17th and 24th, and Thursday, October 27th. Saturday matinee is October 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

THE ZIEGFELD THEATER PRESENTS

Rent

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

When: October 7-29, 2022

OPENING NIGHT

Friday, October 7th

$10 STUDENT NIGHT

Saturday, October 8th - use code: STUDENT

Performance Schedule

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Monday October17th, October 24th at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday October 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees October 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84403

Run Time: approximately 120 minutes

Content Advisory: Rated M- Mature Audiences.

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or www.zigarts.com

Tickets: $24.95- Adults, $22.95- Seniors (ages 65+), $22.95- Students (with valid ID), $22.95- Children (15 and under). ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL AND NON- REFUNDABLE. Tickets will no longer be available online one hour prior to the performance.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Odyssey Dance Theatre Is 'Thrilling' Audiences One Last Time With THRILLEROdyssey Dance Theatre Is 'Thrilling' Audiences One Last Time With THRILLER
September 26, 2022

At the end of this year's Halloween season, Odyssey Dance Theatre is hanging up the skeleton costumes, the bride of Frankenstein gown and the Jason masks for the final time.
MY BROTHER WAS A VAMPIRE by Morag Shepherd Comes to Plan B TheatreMY BROTHER WAS A VAMPIRE by Morag Shepherd Comes to Plan B Theatre
September 23, 2022

Siblings Skye and Callum love each other, hate each other, and need each other. Oh, and they can fly. A horror comedy that follows a bizarre, broken, and blisteringly brazen journey in reverse.
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
THE LARAMIE PROJECT Announced At Wasatch Theatre CompanyTHE LARAMIE PROJECT Announced At Wasatch Theatre Company
September 19, 2022

Wasatch Theatre Company kicks off its 25th season with THE LARAMIE PROJECT, chronicling the assault and murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998.  The Tectonic Theatre Project visited the town of Laramie where the murder took place to interview townsfolk immediately after the incident in 1998. 