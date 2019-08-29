The Utah Symphony To Perform The Scores Of Iconic Composer John Williams

The man, the myth, the legend. John Williams has become one of the most popular, respected American film composers of all time, creating scores for movies such as "Jaws," "Superman," "Harry Potter," "Jurassic Park," and countless others. The Utah Symphony, led by guest conductor Jack Everly, will perform highlights from these iconic movie scores and more September 20-21 at 7:30 PM at Abravanel Hall. Tickets, priced from $20 to $92 (discount for students), are available for purchase through http://www.utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

With a career spanning over six decades, American composer John Williams has composed some of the most recognizable film scores in cinematic history, establishing his career as a master of musical composition. He has won 24 Grammy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Academy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. With 51 Academy Award nominations, he is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney. The American Film Institute has called his composition for "Star Wars: A New Hope" the greatest American film score of all time.

Conductor Jack Everly is currently the Principal Pops Conductor for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Naples Philharmonic, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, Canada. He is the former conductor of the American Ballet Theatre, and currently serves as the Music Director of the National Memorial Day Concert and A Capitol Fourth on PBS. Mr. Everly is a graduate of the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and a recipient of the 2015 Indiana Historical Society Living Legends Award.

As part of the 2019-2020 Zions Bank Entertainment Series, the orchestra will feature The Music of John Williams on September 20 and 21; A Broadway Christmas with vocalist Ashley Brown and The Madeleine Choir School on December 6 and 7, 2019; a tribute to female empowerment and the 19th Amendment as part of "Better Days 2020" with the music of Carole King, Holly Knight, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin and Aretha Franklin in Women Rock! on February 14 and 15, 2020; a Film-in-Concert screening of "Singin' in the Rain" on February 28 and 29, 2020; and 1960s Motown sensation, The Temptations, on April 17 and 18, 2020.

PROGRAM

The Utah Symphony presents

The Music of John Williams

September 20-21, 2019 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall

Jack Everly, conductor

Utah Symphony

Featuring a selection of the composer's greatest works, including:

Call of the Champions

"Superman March" from Superman

"Flight To Neverland" from Hook

Music from A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Cowboys Overture

Music from Close Encounters of the Third Kind

"Devil's Dance" from The Witches of Eastwick

March from Raiders of the Lost Ark

Liberty Fanfare

Suite from Far And Away

Theme from Schindler's List (featuring concertmaster Madeline Adkins)

"Hedwig's Theme" from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

"Harry's Wondrous World" from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Theme From Jaws

Theme from Jurassic Park

"Adventures On Earth" from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

For more information, visit utahsymphony.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You