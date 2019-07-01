The Utah Symphony Performs Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto To Open 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival

The Utah Symphony will open the chamber concert series at the 2019 Dear Valley Music Festival with Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, featuring violin prodigy Maria Ioudenitch, on Wednesday, July 10th at 8:00 PM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, under the baton of Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington.

The concert will also feature works by Debussy, Fauré, and Stravinsky, creating a varied evening of chamber music that stretches across a century of diverse and compelling musical traditions.

Tickets are $40 for general admission seating, and student tickets are available for $15. All tickets can be purchased at deervalleymusicfestival.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Wednesday, July 10 at 8 PM, St. Mary's Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd, Park City, Utah. For more information including guest biographies and program repertoire, click here.





