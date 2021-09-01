The Eccles Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Guests

Live at the Eccles will require all fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend their shows until further notice.

Ticket holders are required to show proof of full COVID vaccination from a healthcare provider, and photo ID, for entry into the theater. A paper or digital version of the vaccination card is acceptable.

"Fully vaccinated" means that ticket holders have received their final vaccination dose of either the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson with the last vaccination shot at least 14 days before the event.

Ticket holders unable to present proof of vaccination can bring a dated negative COVID test result taken 48-hours before entering the theater along with their photo ID. The COVID test must be administered from an official testing center and must be a molecular, PR, or antigen test. Home testing results will not be accepted for entry.

Have Questions Regarding testing & vaccines?

Ticket holders who are unable to present a vaccination card or negative test result may request a refund at the original point of purchase until 14 days prior to the performance.