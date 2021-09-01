Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Eccles Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Guests

pixeltracker

Ticket holders who are unable to present a vaccination card or negative test result may request a refund.

Sep. 1, 2021  

Live at the Eccles will require all fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend their shows until further notice.

Ticket holders are required to show proof of full COVID vaccination from a healthcare provider, and photo ID, for entry into the theater. A paper or digital version of the vaccination card is acceptable.

"Fully vaccinated" means that ticket holders have received their final vaccination dose of either the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson with the last vaccination shot at least 14 days before the event.

Ticket holders unable to present proof of vaccination can bring a dated negative COVID test result taken 48-hours before entering the theater along with their photo ID. The COVID test must be administered from an official testing center and must be a molecular, PR, or antigen test. Home testing results will not be accepted for entry.

Have Questions Regarding testing & vaccines? Click here for more information.

Ticket holders who are unable to present a vaccination card or negative test result may request a refund at the original point of purchase until 14 days prior to the performance.

The Eccles Will Require Proof of Vaccination For Guests


Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You

  • Chicago Dancers United's Dance for Life Welcomes 4,000 to Millennium Park
  • Porchlight Music Theatre Partners With Ambassador Chicago For The Latest BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD
  • Orion Opens Season With Mozart, Fauré, Mangani
  • Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For FOREVER PLAID, Running September 17 - November 7