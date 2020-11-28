The Box at The Gateway Presents The Second Annual 24-Hour Theatre Festival

The Box performing arts space at The Gateway presents the second annual 24-Hour Theatre Festival December 12 at 7:30 pm over Zoom. Tickets are $10.00 for this one-night only performance.

The festival is a crazy process involving six playwrights-Elise Barnett, Morag Shepherd, Chelsea Hickman, RJ Walker, Beth Bruner, and Robin Young-who will not know their play titles until the night of December 11th. In addition to a title, they will receive a play prom pt and a prop, both of which need to be incorporated into their original 10-minute play. The assignments will be made over Zoom.

Once the playwrights receive their assignments, they will be dismissed (from Zoom)_ to begin their writing processes. Their scripts will need to be finished by the next morning, when they will be delivered to the eager hands of directors and actors. The plays will be rehearsed entirely online and performed later that day-December 12th at 7:30 pm, for an online audience.

The 24-Hour Festival was a sold-out hit last year and gives artists a chance to do something low-pressure and fun. "This year, it is especially important for artists to converge with one another and to create together," said this year's Producer Jim Martin. "That is the impetus of our theme, "Together-Apart," which celebrates our ability to be connected creatively even when we can't be connected physically."

In addition to the six talented playwrights, the festival is chalk full of local talents including Mindy K. Curtis, Wendy Dang, Liza Vergara-Tomkinson, Brian Pilling, Cami Rozanas, Matt Oviatt, Yolanda Artice Sange, Brien Keith, Zac Curtis, Isiah Cambridge, Danny Borba, Carly Welch, Taylor Brown, Jeff Stinson, Samantha Paredes, Liz Hanley, Chris Taylor, and more.

Tickets available at https://www.theboxgateway.org/tickets.html

