The Box Performing Arts Space at The Gateway Presents GODSPELL

The Box performing arts space at The Gateway will present GODSPELL composed by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebalak, running July 29-August 2 at 7:00 pm. GODSPELL chronicles how Jesus Christ and a band of merry revelers come together to spread the good news of the Gospel and ends with betrayal and crucifixion. One need not be religious to enjoy this story with famous music such as "Prepare Ye," "Day by Day," and "Save the People." The Box is particularly conscious of COVID-19 fears and the need to be intentional in returning to live theatre. In keeping with this, producers have devised an outdoor concert version of GODSPELL, with ten performers each singing into their own mike. All audience members will be socially-distanced and masked.

The outdoor concert will take place on the level 4 patio of The Gateway, adjacent to Discovery Gateway. Tickets are limited to 50 for each performance to allow for proper social distancing.

Tickets are $20.00 and will benefit The Box, the mission of which is to facilitate cross-genre arts experiences by providing an accessible space to community members and organizations. The Box houses such theatre groups as New World Shakespeare and Wasatch Theatre Company and has been the location for performances by theatre groups such as Sackerson, The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, and Anthem Theatre Company.

The Godspell performers include Dee Tua'one as Jesus and Matthew Davids as John/Judas. Rounding out the ensemble are Cami Rozanas, Davis Underwood, Nkechi Erika Ovuoba, Jessica Benson, Katelyn Johnson, and Pauline Mendes. The show is directed by Beth Bruner and music directed by Gregory Harrison.

This show is especially relevant given the state of the country and the world. The Box's production is especially unique as it features a Queer Person of Color in the lead role of Jesus.

The Box is taking several precautions and have signed a STAY SAFE TO STAY OPEN pledge through the Salt Lake Chamber. Some of the precautions in place include:

Actors are rehearsing outdoors in masks.

Temperature checks are conducted at the start of every rehearsal.

Patrons will be admitted in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

Patrons will be given a mask if they don't have one. Make are required for all, audience members.

Patrons will be given complimentary hand sanitizing wipes.

Patrons will be spaced at least 6' apart for the performance.

Performers will be spaced during the performance and will have their own individual microphones.

Performances will be held outdoors at The Gateway.

Tickets are $20.00 and are available at https://www.theboxgateway.org/tickets.html.

Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You