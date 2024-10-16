Tanner Dance Will Perform as Part of Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE season continues with Tanner Dance on November 9, 2024. Celebrating the art of dance, this Utah dance staple will present an interactive show for all ages at both 11:00 a.m. and a special added show at 1:00 p.m.



Returning to the Ring Around the Rose series for the 27th year, Tanner Dance will celebrate the legacy and long-standing history of its treasured arts institution. Whatever the inspiration, dance is a language, a moving language that creates a beautiful visual image that is fleeting and lingering. This Utah dance institution will share "Dance is...", a captivating performance where movement meets imagination!



The vibrant young dancers from the Tanner Dance Studio program and Studio Ensemble at the University of Utah from ages eight to adult will explore the essence of dance through creativity, expression, and emotion. As is the case with all Ring Around the Rose performances, audience members will be invited to participate throughout, both from their seats and some lucky ones to join on stage. Witness an inspiring showcase that celebrates the art of dance in all its forms. Don't miss this unforgettable experience!



Confident that the use of wholesome creative activity allows young people of all ages to develop alert minds, healthy bodies, and strong character, Virginia Tanner established the Tanner Dance Program in 1937. Her founding philosophy has become an enduring legacy of over eight decades. Today, the program complements and extends the University of Utah's mission of teaching, research, and service, serving more than 40,000 students annually on campus and at satellite locations, as well as in elementary schools and community centers throughout Utah.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. Patrons can also save 30% by subscribing to RDT's Ring Around the Rose season and getting tickets to at least 6 of the 9 shows.



Audiences of all ages are invited to celebrate and enjoy some of Utah's most talented young dancers.

Comments