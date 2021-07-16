TRIXIE AND KATYA LIVE! Announced at the Eccles Center

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova announced their first U.S. tour together, Trixie And Katya Live presented by Obsessed and powered by Five Senses Reeling. The tour will kick off March 15 and 16, 2022, in San Francisco, CA, with 20 additional dates throughout the country, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Dallas, and more.

Tickets are on sale NOW: online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

"After over a year of living on your small screens, we are pulling out all of the stops on this live show," said Trixie Mattel. "You can expect spectacular musical numbers, a dazzling set, and impeccable timing from two of the most talented women in the world. Do I smell a Tony?"

Trixie And Katya Live is a parody homage to the classic female road trip comedies from the 90s to today. From drag classics To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, to Crossroads and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Trixie And Katya Live tells the story of two well-traveled women going out on the road together. Meta? Maybe. An outrageous, absurd, and comedic musical drag show spectacular? Definitely.

"Trixie and Katya Live will redefine drag, theatre, and art," said Katya Zamolodchikova. "You may leave with more questions than answers, but one thing's for sure: The world will never be the same.

The Trixie And Katya Live tour also marks the launch of Obsessed, a new brand from drag promoters, Five Senses Reeling. Obsessed is a new platform to discover where your favorite LGBTQ+ talent, including drag, music, and comedy, are performing, buy exclusive merchandise, watch engaging content, and more.

"It's a thrill to be launching our new brand with one of the most highly anticipated drag tours ever to grace the stage," said Jason Brotman, owner and founder of Five Senses Reeling and Obsessed. "To bring these two drag superstars and viral comedy sensations together live on stage is a dream come true, and we can't wait for fans to experience this live theatrical tour, unlike anything they have ever seen before."

A limited number of upgrade package add-ons will be available for sale in each city. The Strawberry Social Early Entry Experience includes early entry to the venue, a tour poster autographed by Trixie and Katya, an opportunity to shop for exclusive tour merchandise before the general audience, plus other commemorative tour items. The Red and Wild Photo Op Upgrade includes all of the Strawberry Social package benefits, plus a photo opportunity with Trixie and Katya. These packages are upgrades and do not include a ticket to the show. Tickets must be purchased separately.

Entertainment Weekly shared the announcement.

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit www.trixieandkatya.com/.