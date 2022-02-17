THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed at The Ziegfeld Theater Next Week

The Ziegfeld Theater will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's, "The Sound of Music," starring BYUtv's "Random Acts" host, Emilie Starr.

The Co-host of "Random Acts" on BYUtv will be starring as Maria in "The Sound of Music" here at The Ziegfeld Theater. When Emilie Starr isn't busy lighting up the stage and screen with her talent, she sits on the board for The Family Support Center, an organization that help families break the cycle of homelessness and prevents child abuse by relieving stress in the home.

"The Sound of Music" was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, so it was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The Sound of Music is directed by Morgan Parry.

THE ZIEGFELD THEATER PRESENTS

The Sound of Music By Rodgers & Hammerstein

When: February 25, 26, March 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 (matinee), 12, 14, 17, 18, 19 at 7:30, matinee at 2:00

$10 STUDENT NIGHT: Saturday, February 26, 2022 - use code STUDENT at checkout

Run Time: approximately 2 hours

Content Advisory: PG- Parental Guidance Suggested

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or https://www.zigarts.com/sound-of-music

Tickets: $24.95 for adults, $22.95 for children (15 and under), students (with valid ID), and seniors (65 and over)

Tickets will no longer be available online one hour prior to the performance.

Promo Code: RANDOMACTS at checkout, we will donate $2 of every ticket to The Family Support Center